Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Country Club Plaza

Go
Country Club Plaza restaurants
Toast

Country Club Plaza restaurants that serve pies

Eggtc. image

SANDWICHES

eggtc. South Plaza

5107 Main St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (834 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Pumpkin pie Latte$5.99
Our seasonal or featured latte selection
Spanish Latte$5.99
More about eggtc. South Plaza
Third Street Social KC image

 

Third Street Social - Kansas City

5031 Main Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Restaurant Week Chicken Pot Pie$40.00
white wine braised chicken, house pastry. choice of wedge salad with ranch or steak & mushroom soup to start.
Shepherd's Pie$14.95
black Angus beef chuck, cheesy potatoes
Chicken Pot Pie$18.95
white wine braised chicken, house pastry
More about Third Street Social - Kansas City

Browse other tasty dishes in Country Club Plaza

Waffles

French Fries

Lobsters

Avocado Salad

Caesar Salad

Grits

Cheese Fries

Mango Salad

Map

More near Country Club Plaza to explore

Greater Downtown

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Waldo

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Rivermarket

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Brookside

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Volker

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Westport

No reviews yet

Central Business District

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (42 restaurants)

Atchison

No reviews yet

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (188 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (1156 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (210 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (822 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (388 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (701 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston