Apple fritters in
Kansas City
/
Kansas City
/
Apple Fritters
Kansas City restaurants that serve apple fritters
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Martin City Coffee - 13115 Homes RD
13115 Homes RD, Kansas City
Avg 4.7
(701 reviews)
Apple Fritter
$3.50
More about Martin City Coffee - 13115 Homes RD
Penny's Bakery
13109 Holmes Road, Kansas City
No reviews yet
Apple Fritters
$2.60
More about Penny's Bakery
