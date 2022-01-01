Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Arepas in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve arepas

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Martin City Coffee - 13115 Homes RD

13115 Homes RD, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (701 reviews)
Takeout
Breakfast AREPA$7.95
Our specialty! Gluten-free corn masa flatbread sandwich, made to order on the griddle, and filled with your choice of toppings. Please note: 15 minute cook time. It's worth the wait!
Venezuelan Arepa$7.95
Our specialty gluten-free corn masa flatbread sandwich, made to order on the grill, and filled with your choice of toppings. Please note: 15 minute cook time. It's worth the wait!
Breakfast Arepas$7.95
More about Martin City Coffee - 13115 Homes RD
Cafe Sofrito - 3731 Main Street

3731 Main Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Arepa Peluda$8.00
Shredded beef with cheddar cheese
Arepa Reina Pepiada$8.50
Shredded chicken and avocado mix salad
Arepa Queso Fresco$8.00
Mild tasty white cheese
More about Cafe Sofrito - 3731 Main Street

