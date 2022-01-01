Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Avocado toast in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Toast

Kansas City restaurants that serve avocado toast

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Martin City Coffee

13115 Homes RD, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (701 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$4.95
Fresh mashed avocado on a fresh slice of buttered cuban-style toast.
More about Martin City Coffee
Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery image

 

Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery

1200 WASHINGTON Suite B, KANSAS CITY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado, Tomato and Feta Toast$6.95
Smashed avocado, sliced Roma tomato, feta crumbles and salt and pepper
More about Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery
Spokes Coffee|Cafe image

 

Spokes on Coffee|Cafe

929 Walnut Flr 1, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado, Tomato and Feta Toast$6.95
Smashed avocado, sliced Roma tomato, feta crumbles and salt and pepper
More about Spokes on Coffee|Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Eggtc.

5107 Main St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$10.99
Wheat toast topped with fresh avocado spread, arugula, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes and a balsamic glaze drizzle. Served with two eggs and your choice of a seasoned potatoes, hash browns or fruit.
More about Eggtc.
OurHouseKC image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

OurHouseKC

1815 W. 39th Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Avocado Toast$10.00
whole wheat toast topped with fresh avocado and an egg, scrambled, fried, or over-easy (V)
More about OurHouseKC
Third Street Social KC image

 

Third Street Social KC

5031 Main Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Avocado Toast$12.95
smashed avocado, poached eggs, FTM grains galore, greens salad
More about Third Street Social KC
Item pic

PASTRY • CAKES

McLain's Bakery

201 E Gregory, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Avocado Toast$7.00
A McLain's Classic! Avocado spread, tomatoes, and feta, on nine grain bread.
More about McLain's Bakery
Banner pic

 

Spokes Coffee|Cafe

2460 West Pershing Road, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Avocado, Tomato and Feta Toast$6.95
Smashed avocado, sliced Roma tomato, feta crumbles and salt and pepper
More about Spokes Coffee|Cafe

