Avocado toast in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve avocado toast
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Martin City Coffee
13115 Homes RD, Kansas City
|Avocado Toast
|$4.95
Fresh mashed avocado on a fresh slice of buttered cuban-style toast.
Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery
1200 WASHINGTON Suite B, KANSAS CITY
|Avocado, Tomato and Feta Toast
|$6.95
Smashed avocado, sliced Roma tomato, feta crumbles and salt and pepper
Spokes on Coffee|Cafe
929 Walnut Flr 1, Kansas City
|Avocado, Tomato and Feta Toast
|$6.95
Smashed avocado, sliced Roma tomato, feta crumbles and salt and pepper
SANDWICHES
Eggtc.
5107 Main St, Kansas City
|Avocado Toast
|$10.99
Wheat toast topped with fresh avocado spread, arugula, fresh mozzarella, sliced tomatoes and a balsamic glaze drizzle. Served with two eggs and your choice of a seasoned potatoes, hash browns or fruit.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
OurHouseKC
1815 W. 39th Street, Kansas City
|Avocado Toast
|$10.00
whole wheat toast topped with fresh avocado and an egg, scrambled, fried, or over-easy (V)
Third Street Social KC
5031 Main Street, Kansas City
|Avocado Toast
|$12.95
smashed avocado, poached eggs, FTM grains galore, greens salad
PASTRY • CAKES
McLain's Bakery
201 E Gregory, Kansas City
|Avocado Toast
|$7.00
A McLain's Classic! Avocado spread, tomatoes, and feta, on nine grain bread.