Bacon cheeseburgers in Kansas City

Michael Forbes Grille
128 W 63rd St, Kansas City
|Bacon Brie Burger
|$14.99
sliced bacon, brie cheese, arugula, and our house garlic aioli.
THE BREAKFAST & LUNCH LOVERS RESTAURANT - 6204 Raytown Trafficway
6204 Raytown Trafficway, Raytown
|#9) Bacon Cheeseburger
|$12.59
Served with Fries
City Barrel Brewery + Kitchen
1740 Holmes St., Kansas City
|Second Best Espresso Bacon Burger
|$18.00
Chapman Creek Farms grass-fed beef seasoned with Second Best espresso and dried jalapeño, topped with thick maple and brown sugar bacon, beer onions, melted brie, arugula and a sweet balsamic compote on a salt & pepper bun. All sandwiches are served a la carte. Side
can be added for an additonal charge: Fries +3 or Salad +4.
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
Rozzelle Court
4525 Oak Street, Kansas City
|Bacon Onion Jam Burger
|$15.95
Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Onion Jam, Lettuce and Tomato on a Brioche Bun Served with a Side of House Made Chips (Contains Dairy, Eggs, Wheat and Soybeans)