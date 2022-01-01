Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bacon cheeseburgers in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve bacon cheeseburgers

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Michael Forbes Grille

128 W 63rd St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (1199 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Bacon Brie Burger$14.99
sliced bacon, brie cheese, arugula, and our house garlic aioli.
More about Michael Forbes Grille
THE BREAKFAST & LUNCH LOVERS RESTAURANT - 6204 Raytown Trafficway

6204 Raytown Trafficway, Raytown

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
#9) Bacon Cheeseburger$12.59
Served with Fries
More about THE BREAKFAST & LUNCH LOVERS RESTAURANT - 6204 Raytown Trafficway
TACOS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

City Barrel Brewery + Kitchen

1740 Holmes St., Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (504 reviews)
Takeout
Second Best Espresso Bacon Burger$18.00
Chapman Creek Farms grass-fed beef seasoned with Second Best espresso and dried jalapeño, topped with thick maple and brown sugar bacon, beer onions, melted brie, arugula and a sweet balsamic compote on a salt & pepper bun. All sandwiches are served a la carte. Side
can be added for an additonal charge: Fries +3 or Salad +4.
*Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness
More about City Barrel Brewery + Kitchen
Rozzelle Court

4525 Oak Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Onion Jam Burger$15.95
Topped with Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Onion Jam, Lettuce and Tomato on a Brioche Bun Served with a Side of House Made Chips (Contains Dairy, Eggs, Wheat and Soybeans)
More about Rozzelle Court
DoubleTap KC

310 Oak Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BBQ Bacon Burger$11.50
1/3 pound all beef patties with two slices of bacon, cheddar cheese, house BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato & onion. Served with your choice of chips or fries.
More about DoubleTap KC

