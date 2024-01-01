Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Barbacoas in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve barbacoas

Strang Chef Collective on The Plaza

4620 Wornall Road, Kansas City

VR - Barbacoa Tacos🐄💒🎠$14.00
TACO NACO KC (Westport)

4141 Pennsylvania Avenue, Kansas City

Quesadilla Barbacoa$7.30
slow-cooked beef, melted cheese
Brisket Barbacoa Taco$4.20
slow-cooked beef, chipotle aioli, cilantro, red pickled onion
Brisket Barbacoa Burrito XL$13.35
gigantic flour tortilla burrito loaded with slow-cooked beef, rice, black beans, chipotle aioli, cheese
Char Bar - Parkville

15348 Old Town Drive, Parkville

Barbacoa Brunch Burrito$15.00
burnt ends, crispy potato, scambled eggs, cheddar, green chile ranchera, avocado, pico
Martin City Pizza & Taproom - 135th Martin City

410 E 135th Street, Kansas City

Barbacoa Sandwich$15.00
Barbacoa beef, cilantro, sour cream, red onion, spicy hot cherry peppers, fresh radish, Swiss cheese; served on sourdough bread.
Barbacoa Pizza$0.00
Spicy oil, cheddar jack cheese, cherry peppers, barbacoa, cilantro, radish, onion; served with dipping sauces.
