Barbacoas in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve barbacoas
Strang Chef Collective on The Plaza
4620 Wornall Road, Kansas City
|VR - Barbacoa Tacos🐄💒🎠
|$14.00
TACO NACO KC (Westport)
4141 Pennsylvania Avenue, Kansas City
|Quesadilla Barbacoa
|$7.30
slow-cooked beef, melted cheese
|Brisket Barbacoa Taco
|$4.20
slow-cooked beef, chipotle aioli, cilantro, red pickled onion
|Brisket Barbacoa Burrito XL
|$13.35
gigantic flour tortilla burrito loaded with slow-cooked beef, rice, black beans, chipotle aioli, cheese
Char Bar - Parkville
15348 Old Town Drive, Parkville
|Barbacoa Brunch Burrito
|$15.00
burnt ends, crispy potato, scambled eggs, cheddar, green chile ranchera, avocado, pico
Martin City Pizza & Taproom - 135th Martin City
410 E 135th Street, Kansas City
|Barbacoa Sandwich
|$15.00
Barbacoa beef, cilantro, sour cream, red onion, spicy hot cherry peppers, fresh radish, Swiss cheese; served on sourdough bread.
|Barbacoa Pizza
|$0.00
Spicy oil, cheddar jack cheese, cherry peppers, barbacoa, cilantro, radish, onion; served with dipping sauces.