Beef stew in
Kansas City
/
Kansas City
/
Beef Stew
Kansas City restaurants that serve beef stew
King G
500 e. 18th St., Kansas City
No reviews yet
Soup
$3.50
More about King G
Rozzelle Court
4525 Oak Street, Kansas City
No reviews yet
Pastrami Beef Stew (Bourguignon)
$15.95
Penne, Roasted Vegetables, Braised Short Ribs and Red Wine Sauce (Contains Dairy, Eggs and Wheat)
More about Rozzelle Court
Neighborhoods within Kansas City to explore
Greater Downtown
Avg 4.4
(19 restaurants)
Waldo
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Country Club Plaza
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Brookside
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Rivermarket
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Volker
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Crossroads
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More near Kansas City to explore
Overland Park
Avg 4.4
(84 restaurants)
Lenexa
Avg 4.3
(26 restaurants)
Shawnee
Avg 4.6
(25 restaurants)
Independence
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.4
(22 restaurants)
Liberty
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Leawood
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Mission
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Prairie Village
Avg 4.8
(9 restaurants)
