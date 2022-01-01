Black bean burgers in Kansas City
Michael Forbes Grille
128 W 63rd St, Kansas City
|Veggie Black Bean Burger
|$10.99
topped with onion strings, lettuce, and tomato.
Chappell's Restaurant, Bar, and Sports Museum
323 Armour Rd, North Kansas City
|Black Bean Burger
|$11.00
These best-selling veggie burgers are made with black beans, corn, brown rice, and chili peppers for a little kick.