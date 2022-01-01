Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Black bean burgers in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve black bean burgers

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Michael Forbes Grille

128 W 63rd St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (1199 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Veggie Black Bean Burger$10.99
topped with onion strings, lettuce, and tomato.
More about Michael Forbes Grille
Chappell's Restaurant, Bar, and Sports Museum

323 Armour Rd, North Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Black Bean Burger$11.00
These best-selling veggie burgers are made with black beans, corn, brown rice, and chili peppers for a little kick.
More about Chappell's Restaurant, Bar, and Sports Museum
Johnny's Tavern - Parkville NEW - PARKVILLE

15249 Northwest Brink-Myer Road, Parkville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Black Bean Veggie Burger$12.49
A black bean veggie burger topped with pepper jack cheese.
More about Johnny's Tavern - Parkville NEW - PARKVILLE

