Bread pudding in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve bread pudding
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Michael Forbes Grille
128 W 63rd St, Kansas City
|White Chocolate Bread Pudding
|$6.99
Bread pudding covered in a creme anglaise, and topped with toasted white chocolate chips.
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Southern Kitchen
13135 State Line Rd, Kansas City
|Bread Pudding
|$6.25
A vanilla custard pudding with cinnamon and raisins, poured over french bread
Wally's Bakery LLC
3855 North Oak Trafficway, Kansas City
|Bread Pudding
|$4.25
our signature bread pudding using scraps of our kronuts and sprinkled with cinnamon sugar. Tied for first place at the American Royal