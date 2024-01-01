Breakfast pizza in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve breakfast pizza
More about eggtc. South Plaza
SANDWICHES
eggtc. South Plaza
5107 Main St, Kansas City
|Breakfast Pizza Meal
|$35.00
Large size crispy cauliflower crust, topped with (turkey-chorizo sausage or mushroom) gravy, scrambled eggs, diced tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with a choice of breakfast sides for 4.
|Breakfast Pizza
|$11.49
Cauliflower crust topped with chorizo gravy, moterey jack and cheddar, scrambled eggs, diced tomatoes, green peppers and red onions.
More about Guy's Deli at Kelly's
Guy's Deli at Kelly's
4058 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City
|16" Breakfast Pizza
|$25.99