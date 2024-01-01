Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Breakfast pizza in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve breakfast pizza

SANDWICHES

eggtc. South Plaza

5107 Main St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (834 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Breakfast Pizza Meal$35.00
Large size crispy cauliflower crust, topped with (turkey-chorizo sausage or mushroom) gravy, scrambled eggs, diced tomatoes, green peppers, red onions, monterey jack and cheddar cheese. Served with a choice of breakfast sides for 4.
Breakfast Pizza$11.49
Cauliflower crust topped with chorizo gravy, moterey jack and cheddar, scrambled eggs, diced tomatoes, green peppers and red onions.
More about eggtc. South Plaza
Guy's Deli at Kelly's

4058 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
16" Breakfast Pizza$25.99
More about Guy's Deli at Kelly's
Martin City Pizza & Taproom - 135th Martin City

410 E 135th Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Mom's Breakfast Pizza$0.00
Garlic Alfredo, Canadian bacon, bacon, ricotta, sage, and sunny-side-up egg
More about Martin City Pizza & Taproom - 135th Martin City

