Broccoli cheddar soup in
Kansas City
/
Kansas City
/
Broccoli Cheddar Soup
Kansas City restaurants that serve broccoli cheddar soup
Mildred's in the Crossroads
1901 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City
No reviews yet
Cup Broccoli Cheddar Soup
$4.99
Bowl Broccoli Cheddar Soup
$5.79
More about Mildred's in the Crossroads
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Pizza 51 - Kansas City
5060 Oak St, Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(879 reviews)
Soup of the Day
$3.99
More about Pizza 51 - Kansas City
