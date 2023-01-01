Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Broccoli cheddar soup in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve broccoli cheddar soup

Mildred's in the Crossroads

1901 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cup Broccoli Cheddar Soup$4.99
Bowl Broccoli Cheddar Soup$5.79
More about Mildred's in the Crossroads
Pizza 51 image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Pizza 51 - Kansas City

5060 Oak St, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (879 reviews)
Takeout
Soup of the Day$3.99
More about Pizza 51 - Kansas City

