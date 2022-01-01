Buffalo chicken salad in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve buffalo chicken salad
Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery
1200 WASHINGTON Suite B, KANSAS CITY
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$9.95
Grilled chicken, shredded carrots, chopped celery, crumbled blue cheese, candied pecans, buffalo sauce and house-made ranch dressing
Spokes on Coffee|Cafe
929 Walnut Flr 1, Kansas City
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$9.95
Grilled chicken, shredded carrots, chopped celery, crumbled blue cheese, candied pecans, buffalo sauce and house-made ranch dressing
Street Car Grille & Tavern
1580 Main St., Kansas City
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.00
Grilled or Fried Buffalo Chicken, Mixed Greens, Smoked Bleu Cheese, Tomatoes, Shredded Carrots, Red Onion, Shredded Jack Cheese