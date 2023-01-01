Buffalo wings in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve buffalo wings
More about Summit Grill - Gladstone
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Summit Grill - Gladstone
501 NE 70th St., Gladstone
|Spicy Buffalo Wings
|$10.95
Blue cheese or Ranch dressing
More about The Borough KC
The Borough KC
8026 The Paseo, Kansas City
|Buffalo Wings & Sun Chips
|$9.25
Full pound (7-8) wings with classic Buffalo, moderate heat sauce. Served with Sun Chips.
More about Third Street Social - Kansas City
Third Street Social - Kansas City
5031 Main Street, Kansas City
|Smoked & Charred Buffalo Wings
|$12.95
buttermilk blue cheese dressing
|Smoked & Charred Buffalo Wings
|$10.95
buttermilk blue cheese dressing