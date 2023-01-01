Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Buffalo wings in Kansas City

Go
Kansas City restaurants
Toast

Kansas City restaurants that serve buffalo wings

Summit Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill - Gladstone

501 NE 70th St., Gladstone

Avg 4.5 (713 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Buffalo Wings$10.95
Blue cheese or Ranch dressing
More about Summit Grill - Gladstone
Consumer pic

 

The Borough KC

8026 The Paseo, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Buffalo Wings & Sun Chips$9.25
Full pound (7-8) wings with classic Buffalo, moderate heat sauce. Served with Sun Chips.
More about The Borough KC
Third Street Social KC image

 

Third Street Social - Kansas City

5031 Main Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Smoked & Charred Buffalo Wings$12.95
buttermilk blue cheese dressing
Smoked & Charred Buffalo Wings$10.95
buttermilk blue cheese dressing
More about Third Street Social - Kansas City
Summit Grill image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill - Waldo

520 W 75TH ST, Kansas City

Avg 4.8 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Spicy Buffalo Wings$10.95
Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing
More about Summit Grill - Waldo

Browse other tasty dishes in Kansas City

Curly Fries

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Patty Melts

Sliders

Turkey Salad

Taquitos

Sundaes

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Kansas City to explore

Greater Downtown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Waldo

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Country Club Plaza

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookside

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Rivermarket

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Volker

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Crossroads

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Westport

No reviews yet
Map

More near Kansas City to explore

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (59 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Liberty

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (598 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (288 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (395 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (657 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (959 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (986 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston