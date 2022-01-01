Cake in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve cake
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Summit Grill
501 NE 70th St., Gladstone
|Candy Bar Cake
|$10.95
Semisweet Chocolate Mousse, Chocolate Cake, Crunchy Peanut Butter Milk Chocolate, Caramel, Fleur de Sel
|3-Layer Red Velvet Cake
|$9.95
|Gooey Butter Cake
|$8.95
Yellow Cake, Baked Cream Cheese Custard, Salted Caramel, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Prime Sushi Kansas City
4980 main st, kansas city
|Crab Cake
|$8.25
A mixture of crab mix, mozzarella cheese, and jalapeno; deep-fried; topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo and sriracha
SALADS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Boru Asian Eatery
500 West 75th Street, Kansas City
|Chocolate Coconut Cake
|$9.95
Novel Restaurant
1927 McGee St, Kansas City
|Pineapple Upside Down Carrot Cake
|$9.00
cream cheese sherbet, pecan
|Chocolate Date Cake
|$10.00
coffee walnut ice cream, chocolate toffee sauce
Ragazza Food & Wine
4301 Main Street, Kansas City
|Flourless Dark Chocolate Espresso Cake
|$7.00
Dark and dense chocolate pudding sprinkled with coco powder and powdered sugar.
|Limoncello Cake
|$7.00
Small bundt cake dipped in delicious limoncello glaze and topped with strawberries.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Michael Forbes Grille
128 W 63rd St, Kansas City
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$6.99
topped with chocolate and raspberry sauce, fresh whipped cream
Jax Fish House - Kansas City
4814 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City
|Crab Cake
|$24.00
|Lemon poppyseed cake
|$6.00
|JUMBO LUMP BLUE CRAB CAKE KIT
|$49.00
Tribe Street Kitchen
316 Delaware Street, Kansas City
|Horchata Cake
|$8.00
Yellow cake soaked in horchata topped with homemade cinnamon whip cream.
Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum
323 Armour Rd, North Kansas City
|Turtle Cheese Cake
|$7.00
Q39
1000 W 39th St, Kansas City
|Carrot Cake
|$6.00
Thick Sliced Carrot Cake and Frosting
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Garozzo's
526 Harrison St, Kansas City
|Limoncello Cake
|$7.25
Layered with mascarpone and topped with white chocolate shavings and raspberry sauce
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$8.25
Chocolate cookie crumb crust layered with fudge, chocolate and white chocolate mousses
PASTRY • CAKES
McLain's Bakery
201 E Gregory, Kansas City
|6" Easter Carrot Cake (serves 8-10)
|$29.00
Please allow 48hrs notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order.
Celebrate Easter with this 6" carrot cake! This cake is decorated and frosted with our classic buttercream and filled with our cream cheese frosting.
|Coffee Cakes
|$13.50
Please allow 24 hours for orders containing a dozen or more pastries.
Based on availability, substitutions may be made. Limit 2 per order.
*Contains nuts
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake
|$18.50
Please allow a minimum of 24hrs notice. Our classic chocolate chip cookie, baked as a cake, topped with white buttercream and sprinkles. The perfect sweet to bring to any celebration!
The Classic Cookie
409 W Gregory BLVD, Kansas City
|Crab Cake Benedict
|$17.00
English muffin, jumbo lump crab cakes, poached egg, southern spiced hollandaise, herb salad
|Carrot Cake Cupcake
|$4.25
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Zocalo
620 W 48th St, Kansas City
|Crab Cakes
|$15.00
PASTRY • CAKES
McLain's Bakery
201 E Gregory, Kansas City
|Unicorn Cake
|$40.00
Unicorn cake with gold accents and two color options.
|Winter Princess Cake
This cake is perfect for a winter-themed celebration. *Custom message will be on the cake board.
|Easter Carrot Cake
|$29.00
Celebrate Easter with this carrot cake! This cake is decorated and frosted with our classic buttercream and filled with our cream cheese frosting.
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Parkville Coffee
103 Main St, Parkville
|Lemon Blueberry Pound Cake
|$3.05
|Strawberry Bundt Cake
|$3.20
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Summit Grill
520 W 75TH ST, Kansas City
|Gooey Butter Cake
|$8.95
Nelson-Atkins Dining
4525 Oak Street, Kansas City
|Rose Pistachio Almond Cake
|$7.50
With Rose Mousse, Honey Coulis and Pistachio Dust (Contains Dairy, Eggs, Nuts and Wheat)
Wally's Bakery LLC
3855 North Oak Trafficway, Kansas City
|Cheese Cake
|$4.25
small round piece of New York style cheese cake
|Cherry coffee cake
|$4.25
our signature coffee cake made with orchard fresh cherries and topped home made streusel