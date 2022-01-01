Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Kansas City

Go
Kansas City restaurants
Toast

Kansas City restaurants that serve cake

Summit Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill

501 NE 70th St., Gladstone

Avg 4.5 (713 reviews)
Takeout
Candy Bar Cake$10.95
Semisweet Chocolate Mousse, Chocolate Cake, Crunchy Peanut Butter Milk Chocolate, Caramel, Fleur de Sel
3-Layer Red Velvet Cake$9.95
Gooey Butter Cake$8.95
Yellow Cake, Baked Cream Cheese Custard, Salted Caramel, Vanilla Bean Ice Cream
More about Summit Grill
Prime Sushi Kansas City image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Prime Sushi Kansas City

4980 main st, kansas city

Avg 4.4 (1050 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Crab Cake$8.25
A mixture of crab mix, mozzarella cheese, and jalapeno; deep-fried; topped with eel sauce, spicy mayo and sriracha
More about Prime Sushi Kansas City
Boru Asian Eatery image

SALADS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Boru Asian Eatery

500 West 75th Street, Kansas City

Avg 4 (821 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Coconut Cake$9.95
More about Boru Asian Eatery
Novel Restaurant image

 

Novel Restaurant

1927 McGee St, Kansas City

Avg 4.8 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Pineapple Upside Down Carrot Cake$9.00
cream cheese sherbet, pecan
Chocolate Date Cake$10.00
coffee walnut ice cream, chocolate toffee sauce
More about Novel Restaurant
Ragazza Food & Wine image

 

Ragazza Food & Wine

4301 Main Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (1040 reviews)
Takeout
Flourless Dark Chocolate Espresso Cake$7.00
Dark and dense chocolate pudding sprinkled with coco powder and powdered sugar.
Limoncello Cake$7.00
Small bundt cake dipped in delicious limoncello glaze and topped with strawberries.
More about Ragazza Food & Wine
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Michael Forbes Grille

128 W 63rd St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (1199 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Flourless Chocolate Cake$6.99
topped with chocolate and raspberry sauce, fresh whipped cream
More about Michael Forbes Grille
Jax Fish House - Kansas City image

 

Jax Fish House - Kansas City

4814 Roanoke Parkway, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crab Cake$24.00
Lemon poppyseed cake$6.00
JUMBO LUMP BLUE CRAB CAKE KIT$49.00
More about Jax Fish House - Kansas City
Tribe Street Kitchen image

 

Tribe Street Kitchen

316 Delaware Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Horchata Cake$8.00
Yellow cake soaked in horchata topped with homemade cinnamon whip cream.
More about Tribe Street Kitchen
Consumer pic

 

Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum

323 Armour Rd, North Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turtle Cheese Cake$7.00
More about Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum
The Quaff image

 

The Quaff

1010 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Tiramisu Cake$6.99
More about The Quaff
Item pic

 

Q39

1000 W 39th St, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$6.00
Thick Sliced Carrot Cake and Frosting
Carrot Cake$5.00
Thick Sliced Carrot Cake and Frosting
Carrot Cake$6.00
More about Q39
Item pic

 

Penny's Bakery

13109 Holmes Road, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
CAKE DONUTS$1.80
More about Penny's Bakery
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Garozzo's

526 Harrison St, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (1400 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Limoncello Cake$7.25
Layered with mascarpone and topped with white chocolate shavings and raspberry sauce
Chocolate Mousse Cake$8.25
Chocolate cookie crumb crust layered with fudge, chocolate and white chocolate mousses
More about Garozzo's
Item pic

PASTRY • CAKES

McLain's Bakery

201 E Gregory, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (548 reviews)
Takeout
6" Easter Carrot Cake (serves 8-10)$29.00
Please allow 48hrs notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order.
Celebrate Easter with this 6" carrot cake! This cake is decorated and frosted with our classic buttercream and filled with our cream cheese frosting.
Coffee Cakes$13.50
Please allow 24 hours for orders containing a dozen or more pastries.
Based on availability, substitutions may be made. Limit 2 per order.
*Contains nuts
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake$18.50
Please allow a minimum of 24hrs notice. Our classic chocolate chip cookie, baked as a cake, topped with white buttercream and sprinkles. The perfect sweet to bring to any celebration!
More about McLain's Bakery
Consumer pic

 

The Classic Cookie

409 W Gregory BLVD, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Crab Cake Benedict$17.00
English muffin, jumbo lump crab cakes, poached egg, southern spiced hollandaise, herb salad
Carrot Cake Cupcake$4.25
More about The Classic Cookie
Zocalo image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Zocalo

620 W 48th St, Kansas City

Avg 4 (1954 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cakes$15.00
More about Zocalo
Item pic

PASTRY • CAKES

McLain's Bakery

201 E Gregory, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Unicorn Cake$40.00
Unicorn cake with gold accents and two color options.
Winter Princess Cake
This cake is perfect for a winter-themed celebration. *Custom message will be on the cake board.
Easter Carrot Cake$29.00
Celebrate Easter with this carrot cake! This cake is decorated and frosted with our classic buttercream and filled with our cream cheese frosting.
More about McLain's Bakery
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Parkville Coffee

103 Main St, Parkville

Avg 5 (182 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Blueberry Pound Cake$3.05
Strawberry Bundt Cake$3.20
More about Parkville Coffee
Summit Grill image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill

520 W 75TH ST, Kansas City

Avg 4.8 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Gooey Butter Cake$8.95
More about Summit Grill
Nelson-Atkins Dining image

 

Nelson-Atkins Dining

4525 Oak Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Rose Pistachio Almond Cake$7.50
With Rose Mousse, Honey Coulis and Pistachio Dust (Contains Dairy, Eggs, Nuts and Wheat)
More about Nelson-Atkins Dining
Restaurant banner

 

Wally's Bakery LLC

3855 North Oak Trafficway, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cheese Cake$4.25
small round piece of New York style cheese cake
Cherry coffee cake$4.25
our signature coffee cake made with orchard fresh cherries and topped home made streusel
More about Wally's Bakery LLC
Restaurant banner

 

The Combine KC

1108 E 30th St, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lemon Cake$5.00
More about The Combine KC

Browse other tasty dishes in Kansas City

Fried Pickles

Pork Tenderloin

Brulee

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Chips And Salsa

Croissants

Carne Asada Tacos

French Onion Soup

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Kansas City to explore

Greater Downtown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Waldo

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Country Club Plaza

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookside

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Rivermarket

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Volker

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Westport

No reviews yet

Central Business District

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Crossroads

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Kansas City to explore

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Liberty

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston