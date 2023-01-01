Calamari in Kansas City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Summit Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill - Gladstone

501 NE 70th St., Gladstone

Avg 4.5 (713 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Calamari$14.95
Spicy Peppers, Romano Cheese, Roasted Tomato Sauce
More about Summit Grill - Gladstone
Item pic

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Prime Sushi Kansas City - 4980 main st

4980 main st, kansas city

Avg 4.4 (1050 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari Tempura Roll$12.95
In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado; Out: deep-fried calamari, eel sauce, spicy mayo
Calamari Tempura (APP)$8.50
Deep-fried calamari; served with eel sauce and spicy mayo on the side
More about Prime Sushi Kansas City - 4980 main st
Michael Forbes Grille image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Michael Forbes Grille

128 W 63rd St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (1199 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Calamari$11.99
two flavors on one plate. Crispy hand-sliced squid steak, half topped with homemade pesto and shaved parmesan, other half with cherry and jalapeno peppers with a red chili aioli.
More about Michael Forbes Grille
Consumer pic

 

Enzo - 20 East 5th Street

20 East 5th Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Calamari$16.00
Lemon, malt vinegar aioli, arugula
More about Enzo - 20 East 5th Street
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Garozzo's Downtown

526 Harrison St, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (1400 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Calamari Fritti$14.50
Fried Calamari dusted with seasoned flour served with Maggie's sugo and scampi sauce
Calamari Fritti$15.00
Fried calamari dusted with seasoned flour, served with Maggie's Sugo and scampi sauce
More about Garozzo's Downtown
Summit Grill image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill - Waldo

520 W 75TH ST, Kansas City

Avg 4.8 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Calamari$14.95
Spicy Peppers, Romano Cheese, Roasted Tomato Sauce.
More about Summit Grill - Waldo
Item pic

NOODLES

Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop

2030 CENTRAL, KANSAS CITY

Avg 4.4 (5647 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Calamari$12.00
Tempura fried calamari served with sweet chili sauce and sriracha aioli. Recommended dine-in only.
.
More about Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop

