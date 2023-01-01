Calamari in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve calamari
Summit Grill - Gladstone
501 NE 70th St., Gladstone
|Fried Calamari
|$14.95
Spicy Peppers, Romano Cheese, Roasted Tomato Sauce
Prime Sushi Kansas City - 4980 main st
4980 main st, kansas city
|Calamari Tempura Roll
|$12.95
In: crab mix, cucumber, avocado; Out: deep-fried calamari, eel sauce, spicy mayo
|Calamari Tempura (APP)
|$8.50
Deep-fried calamari; served with eel sauce and spicy mayo on the side
Michael Forbes Grille
128 W 63rd St, Kansas City
|Calamari
|$11.99
two flavors on one plate. Crispy hand-sliced squid steak, half topped with homemade pesto and shaved parmesan, other half with cherry and jalapeno peppers with a red chili aioli.
Enzo - 20 East 5th Street
20 East 5th Street, Kansas City
|Calamari
|$16.00
Lemon, malt vinegar aioli, arugula
Garozzo's Downtown
526 Harrison St, Kansas City
|Calamari Fritti
|$14.50
Fried Calamari dusted with seasoned flour served with Maggie's sugo and scampi sauce
Summit Grill - Waldo
520 W 75TH ST, Kansas City
|Fried Calamari
|$14.95
Spicy Peppers, Romano Cheese, Roasted Tomato Sauce.