Carne asada tacos in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve carne asada tacos
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
South of Summit
516 W 75th St, Kansas City
|Carne Asada Taco
|$3.75
grilled chuck steak, cilantro, onion, radish, blue corn tortilla
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Brookside Barrio
6227 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$14.00
Barrio at Redbridge
11118 Holmes Road, Kansas City
|Carne Asada Tacos
|$14.00
Macarenas Mexican Food - Chouteau trafficway
5171 NE Chouteau trafficway, Kansas City
|Carne Asada (steak) Taco
|$3.25
Grilled steak taco served in a corn tortilla filled with guacamole and pico de gallo
|5. Two carne asada tacos
|$12.59
Two soft shell corn tortilla tacos filled with carne asada (grilled steak), pico de gallo and guacamole salsa.
Served with rice and beans.
|Carne Asada (steak) Street Taco
|$2.87
All natural yellow corn tortillas filled with perfectly grilled steak , topped with onions and cilantro
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Zocalo
620 W 48th St, Kansas City
|Carne Asada/ Steak Tacos
|$16.00