Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carne asada tacos in Kansas City

Go
Kansas City restaurants
Toast

Kansas City restaurants that serve carne asada tacos

South of Summit image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

South of Summit

516 W 75th St, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (222 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Taco$3.75
grilled chuck steak, cilantro, onion, radish, blue corn tortilla
Carne Asada Taco$3.75
grilled chuck steak, cilantro, onion, radish, blue corn tortilla
More about South of Summit
Brookside Barrio image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brookside Barrio

6227 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City

Avg 3.9 (811 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Tacos$14.00
More about Brookside Barrio
Barrio at Redbridge image

 

Barrio at Redbridge

11118 Holmes Road, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carne Asada Tacos$14.00
More about Barrio at Redbridge
Item pic

 

Macarenas Mexican Food - Chouteau trafficway

5171 NE Chouteau trafficway, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carne Asada (steak) Taco$3.25
Grilled steak taco served in a corn tortilla filled with guacamole and pico de gallo
5. Two carne asada tacos$12.59
Two soft shell corn tortilla tacos filled with carne asada (grilled steak), pico de gallo and guacamole salsa.
Served with rice and beans.
Carne Asada (steak) Street Taco$2.87
All natural yellow corn tortillas filled with perfectly grilled steak , topped with onions and cilantro
More about Macarenas Mexican Food - Chouteau trafficway
Zocalo image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS

Zocalo

620 W 48th St, Kansas City

Avg 4 (1954 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada/ Steak Tacos$16.00
More about Zocalo
Teocali Mexican Restaurant & Cantina image

SEAFOOD

Teocali Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

2512 Holmes St, Kansas City

Avg 4.4 (2118 reviews)
Takeout
Carne Asada Lettuce Tacos Meal$10.00
More about Teocali Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

Browse other tasty dishes in Kansas City

Pudding

Tamales

Chicken Wraps

Gumbo

Corned Beef And Cabbage

Hummus

French Toast

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Kansas City to explore

Greater Downtown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Waldo

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Country Club Plaza

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookside

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Rivermarket

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Volker

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Westport

No reviews yet

Central Business District

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Crossroads

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Kansas City to explore

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Liberty

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston