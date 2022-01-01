Carrot cake in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve carrot cake
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Summit Grill
501 NE 70th St., Gladstone
|Carrot Cake
|$9.95
warmed, topped with pecans and caramel.
Novel Restaurant
1927 McGee St, Kansas City
|Pineapple Upside Down Carrot Cake
|$9.00
cream cheese sherbet, pecan
Q39
1000 W 39th St, Kansas City
|Carrot Cake
|$6.00
Thick Sliced Carrot Cake and Frosting
PASTRY • CAKES
McLain's Bakery
201 E Gregory, Kansas City
|6" Easter Carrot Cake (serves 8-10)
|$29.00
Please allow 48hrs notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order.
Celebrate Easter with this 6" carrot cake! This cake is decorated and frosted with our classic buttercream and filled with our cream cheese frosting.
The Classic Cookie
409 W Gregory BLVD, Kansas City
|Carrot Cake Cupcake
|$4.25