Carrot cake in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve carrot cake

Summit Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill

501 NE 70th St., Gladstone

Avg 4.5 (713 reviews)
Takeout
Carrot Cake$9.95
warmed, topped with pecans and caramel.
More about Summit Grill
Novel Restaurant image

 

Novel Restaurant

1927 McGee St, Kansas City

Avg 4.8 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Pineapple Upside Down Carrot Cake$9.00
cream cheese sherbet, pecan
More about Novel Restaurant
Item pic

 

Q39

1000 W 39th St, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carrot Cake$6.00
Thick Sliced Carrot Cake and Frosting
Carrot Cake$5.00
Thick Sliced Carrot Cake and Frosting
Carrot Cake$6.00
More about Q39
Item pic

PASTRY • CAKES

McLain's Bakery

201 E Gregory, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (548 reviews)
Takeout
6" Easter Carrot Cake (serves 8-10)$29.00
Please allow 48hrs notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order.
Celebrate Easter with this 6" carrot cake! This cake is decorated and frosted with our classic buttercream and filled with our cream cheese frosting.
More about McLain's Bakery
Consumer pic

 

The Classic Cookie

409 W Gregory BLVD, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carrot Cake Cupcake$4.25
More about The Classic Cookie
Item pic

PASTRY • CAKES

McLain's Bakery

201 E Gregory, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Easter Carrot Cake$29.00
Celebrate Easter with this carrot cake! This cake is decorated and frosted with our classic buttercream and filled with our cream cheese frosting.
More about McLain's Bakery

