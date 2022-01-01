Chai lattes in Kansas City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

PT's Coffee image

 

PT's Coffee

1310 Baltimore Ave, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (25 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chai Latte$2.50
More about PT's Coffee
Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery image

 

Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery

1200 WASHINGTON Suite B, KANSAS CITY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Tea Latte
More about Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery
Spokes Coffee|Cafe image

 

Spokes on Coffee|Cafe

929 Walnut Flr 1, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chai Tea Latte
More about Spokes on Coffee|Cafe
Eggtc. image

SANDWICHES

Eggtc.

5107 Main St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Latte$4.99
Spiced black tea with honey and milk
More about Eggtc.
OurHouseKC image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

OurHouseKC

1815 W. 39th Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Iced Chai Tea Latte
brewed chai tea with cold milk over ice
More about OurHouseKC
Item pic

PASTRY • CAKES

McLain's Bakery

201 E Gregory, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Tea Latte
Proudly serving Sway Chai Tea
More about McLain's Bakery
Consumer pic

 

The Classic Cookie

409 W Gregory BLVD, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Dirty Chai Latte
Chai Latte
More about The Classic Cookie
Item pic

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Parkville Coffee

103 Main St, Parkville

Avg 5 (182 reviews)
Takeout
Chai Tea Latte
House-made chai brewed with Hugo's Earl Grey tea, steamed with milk.
More about Parkville Coffee
Banner pic

 

Spokes Coffee|Cafe

2460 West Pershing Road, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chai Tea Latte
More about Spokes Coffee|Cafe

