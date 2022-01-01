Cheese fries in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants that serve cheese fries

Fried Cheese Steak Roll image

 

Drunken Fish

14 East 14th St., Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Fried Cheese Steak Roll$16.25
Marinated steak, mushroom, onion, cream cheese + spicy mayo, tempura-fried, topped with eel sauce + garlic mayo
More about Drunken Fish
Chick-In-Waffle - Bannister image

 

Chick-In-Waffle - Bannister

4800 East Bannister Road, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BUFFALO CHEESE FRIES$10.00
Crispy fires drenched in our signauture Monterey-Jack Queso sauce, drizzled with medium heat buffalo sauce and topped with ranch and parmesan cheese
More about Chick-In-Waffle - Bannister
Chick-In-Waffle -WESTPORT image

 

Chick-In-Waffle -WESTPORT

431 Westport Road, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BUFFALO CHEESE FRIES$10.00
Crispy fries drenched in our signature Monterey-Jack Queso sauce, drizzled with medium heat buffalo sauce and topped with ranch, parmesan cheese and our crispy chicken
More about Chick-In-Waffle -WESTPORT

