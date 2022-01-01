Cheese fries in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve cheese fries
Drunken Fish
14 East 14th St., Kansas City
|Fried Cheese Steak Roll
|$16.25
Marinated steak, mushroom, onion, cream cheese + spicy mayo, tempura-fried, topped with eel sauce + garlic mayo
Chick-In-Waffle - Bannister
4800 East Bannister Road, Kansas City
|BUFFALO CHEESE FRIES
|$10.00
Crispy fires drenched in our signauture Monterey-Jack Queso sauce, drizzled with medium heat buffalo sauce and topped with ranch and parmesan cheese