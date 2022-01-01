Cheeseburgers in Kansas City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Michael Forbes Grille image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Michael Forbes Grille

128 W 63rd St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (1199 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Double Diner Cheeseburger$12.99
two 4 oz flat top patties topped with grilled onions and sliced American cheese (served medium well to well done).
More about Michael Forbes Grille
Ramsey's Burgers image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ramsey's Burgers

13109 Holmes Rd, Kansas City

Avg 4.3 (246 reviews)
Takeout
CHEESEBURGER$2.00
TOPPINGS INCLUDED ON ALL CHEESEBURGERS: American-Sharp Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Mustard & Mayo
More about Ramsey's Burgers
Eggtc. image

SANDWICHES

Eggtc.

5107 Main St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Cheeseburger$4.99
Cheeseburger$9.99
An 8 oz black angus beef patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions on a ciabatta bun. Served with grilled bread.
More about Eggtc.
Consumer pic

 

Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum

323 Armour Rd, North Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
KIDS Cheeseburger$7.00
More about Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum
OurHouseKC image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

OurHouseKC

1815 W. 39th Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Kids Cheeseburger
topped with cheese on a toasted bun, served with lettuce, tomato and onion on the side
More about OurHouseKC
Street Car Grille & Tavern image

 

Street Car Grille & Tavern

1580 Main St., Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Kids Cheeseburger$7.00
More about Street Car Grille & Tavern
Third Street Social KC image

 

Third Street Social KC

5031 Main Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Social Cheeseburger
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, house special sauce
Social Cheeseburger
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, special sauce
Kids Cheeseburger Slider$5.95
More about Third Street Social KC
The Sandbox at PowerPlay image

 

The Sandbox at PowerPlay

509 Northwest Barry Road, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Cheeseburger$8.00
More about The Sandbox at PowerPlay

