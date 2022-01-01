Cheeseburgers in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve cheeseburgers
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Michael Forbes Grille
128 W 63rd St, Kansas City
|Double Diner Cheeseburger
|$12.99
two 4 oz flat top patties topped with grilled onions and sliced American cheese (served medium well to well done).
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ramsey's Burgers
13109 Holmes Rd, Kansas City
|CHEESEBURGER
|$2.00
TOPPINGS INCLUDED ON ALL CHEESEBURGERS: American-Sharp Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickles, Mustard & Mayo
SANDWICHES
Eggtc.
5107 Main St, Kansas City
|Kid Cheeseburger
|$4.99
|Cheeseburger
|$9.99
An 8 oz black angus beef patty topped with American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, and onions on a ciabatta bun. Served with grilled bread.
Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum
323 Armour Rd, North Kansas City
|KIDS Cheeseburger
|$7.00
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
OurHouseKC
1815 W. 39th Street, Kansas City
|Kids Cheeseburger
topped with cheese on a toasted bun, served with lettuce, tomato and onion on the side
Street Car Grille & Tavern
1580 Main St., Kansas City
|Kids Cheeseburger
|$7.00
Third Street Social KC
5031 Main Street, Kansas City
|Social Cheeseburger
lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, house special sauce
|Kids Cheeseburger Slider
|$5.95