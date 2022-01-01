Cheesecake in Kansas City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve cheesecake

Prime Sushi Kansas City image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES

Prime Sushi Kansas City

4980 main st, kansas city

Avg 4.4 (1050 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Tempura Cheesecake$7.00
More about Prime Sushi Kansas City
The Melting Pot image

 

The Melting Pot

450 Ward Parkway, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sd Salted Caramel Cheesecake
More about The Melting Pot
Novel Restaurant image

 

Novel Restaurant

1927 McGee St, Kansas City

Avg 4.8 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Vanilla Cotton Cheesecake$9.00
black sesame ice cream
More about Novel Restaurant
Ragazza Food & Wine image

 

Ragazza Food & Wine

4301 Main Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (1040 reviews)
Takeout
Cheesecake$7.00
A family favorite! Dense NY style cheesecake topped with strawberries.
More about Ragazza Food & Wine
Item pic

 

Tiki Taco

1710 West 39th Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
CHEESECAKE CHIMI$4.99
FLOUR TORTILLA, CHEESECAKE, CINNAMON, RASPBERRY PUREE
More about Tiki Taco
Item pic

 

Cancun Fiesta Fresh

4019 Pennsylvania Ave., Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Cheesecake Slice$6.00
Original Cheesecake, Whip Cream, Strawberry Glaze, and Cherry
More about Cancun Fiesta Fresh
Hot Rocks Pizza Kitchen image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Hot Rocks Pizza Kitchen

10235 N Oak Trafficway, Kansas City

Avg 4.1 (50 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Cheesecake Rolls$5.99
More about Hot Rocks Pizza Kitchen
Item pic

 

Macarenas Mexican Food - Chouteau trafficway

5171 NE Chouteau trafficway, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheesecake Chimichanga$5.99
Cheesecake Chimichanga$4.99
More about Macarenas Mexican Food - Chouteau trafficway
Item pic

 

Q39

1000 W 39th St, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheesecake$6.00
Chocolate Ganache, Dulce de Leche, and Pecans
Cheesecake$6.00
chocolate ganache, dulce de leche, pecans
More about Q39
Item pic

 

Street Car Grille & Tavern

1580 Main St., Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Raspberry Cheesecake$9.00
A silken smooth white chocolate cheese all aswirl with vibrant red raspberry. Hand- fired and glazed in simple elegance
Cheesecake$9.00
Carrot Cheesecake$9.00
An OREO® cookie universe of white 'n milk chocolate cream, starry with OREO® chunks, and showered with dark chocolate drizzle
More about Street Car Grille & Tavern
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Garozzo's

526 Harrison St, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (1400 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turtle Cheesecake$8.25
Graham cracker crust layered with fudge, New York style cheese cake, caramel and pecans
More about Garozzo's
Item pic

PASTRY • CAKES

McLain's Bakery

201 E Gregory, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Key Lime Cheesecake$50.00
Please allow 48 hours' notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order.
Our twist on the classic key lime pie! Key lime cheesecake, on top of a graham cracker crust, topped with whipped cream, and slices of lime!
Chocolate Irish Cheesecake$50.00
Please allow 48hrs notice!
Celebrate this enchanting holiday with this decadent cheesecake! This is a chocolate, Bailey's Irish cream, and Guinness cheesecake, on an oreo crust, topped with chocolate mousse and chocolate ganache drip. (Don’t worry, the alcohol is baked out!)
More about McLain's Bakery
Dominic's Casual Italian image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Dominic's Casual Italian

6209 NW 63rd Ter, Kansas City

Avg 4.4 (347 reviews)
Takeout
CHERRY CHEESECAKE$5.00
HOMEMADE CHEESECAKE$5.00
Plain
More about Dominic's Casual Italian
Item pic

 

Dirty Bird Bar & Grill

6600 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Raspberry Cheesecake$5.00
A colossal slice of New York Cheesecake drizzled w/ raspberry sauce.
Salted Caramel Cheesecake$5.00
A colossal slice of New York Cheesecake , drizzled w/ salted caramel sauce.
Chocolate Cheesecake$5.00
A colossal slice of New York Cheesecake drizzled w/ chocolate sauce.
More about Dirty Bird Bar & Grill

Map

Map

