Cheesecake in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve cheesecake
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • NOODLES
Prime Sushi Kansas City
4980 main st, kansas city
|Tempura Cheesecake
|$7.00
Novel Restaurant
1927 McGee St, Kansas City
|Vanilla Cotton Cheesecake
|$9.00
black sesame ice cream
Ragazza Food & Wine
4301 Main Street, Kansas City
|Cheesecake
|$7.00
A family favorite! Dense NY style cheesecake topped with strawberries.
Tiki Taco
1710 West 39th Street, Kansas City
|CHEESECAKE CHIMI
|$4.99
FLOUR TORTILLA, CHEESECAKE, CINNAMON, RASPBERRY PUREE
Cancun Fiesta Fresh
4019 Pennsylvania Ave., Kansas City
|Cheesecake Slice
|$6.00
Original Cheesecake, Whip Cream, Strawberry Glaze, and Cherry
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Hot Rocks Pizza Kitchen
10235 N Oak Trafficway, Kansas City
|Fried Cheesecake Rolls
|$5.99
Macarenas Mexican Food - Chouteau trafficway
5171 NE Chouteau trafficway, Kansas City
|Cheesecake Chimichanga
|$5.99
Q39
1000 W 39th St, Kansas City
|Cheesecake
|$6.00
Chocolate Ganache, Dulce de Leche, and Pecans
Street Car Grille & Tavern
1580 Main St., Kansas City
|Raspberry Cheesecake
|$9.00
A silken smooth white chocolate cheese all aswirl with vibrant red raspberry. Hand- fired and glazed in simple elegance
|Cheesecake
|$9.00
|Carrot Cheesecake
|$9.00
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Garozzo's
526 Harrison St, Kansas City
|Turtle Cheesecake
|$8.25
Graham cracker crust layered with fudge, New York style cheese cake, caramel and pecans
PASTRY • CAKES
McLain's Bakery
201 E Gregory, Kansas City
|Key Lime Cheesecake
|$50.00
Please allow 48 hours' notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order.
Our twist on the classic key lime pie! Key lime cheesecake, on top of a graham cracker crust, topped with whipped cream, and slices of lime!
|Chocolate Irish Cheesecake
|$50.00
Please allow 48hrs notice!
Celebrate this enchanting holiday with this decadent cheesecake! This is a chocolate, Bailey's Irish cream, and Guinness cheesecake, on an oreo crust, topped with chocolate mousse and chocolate ganache drip. (Don’t worry, the alcohol is baked out!)
PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Dominic's Casual Italian
6209 NW 63rd Ter, Kansas City
|CHERRY CHEESECAKE
|$5.00
|HOMEMADE CHEESECAKE
|$5.00
Plain
Dirty Bird Bar & Grill
6600 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City
|Raspberry Cheesecake
|$5.00
A colossal slice of New York Cheesecake drizzled w/ raspberry sauce.
|Salted Caramel Cheesecake
|$5.00
A colossal slice of New York Cheesecake , drizzled w/ salted caramel sauce.
|Chocolate Cheesecake
|$5.00
A colossal slice of New York Cheesecake drizzled w/ chocolate sauce.