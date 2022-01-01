Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Chicken burgers in
Kansas City
/
Kansas City
/
Chicken Burgers
Kansas City restaurants that serve chicken burgers
Pirate's Bone Burgers
2000 Main St, Kansas City
No reviews yet
CHICKEN SALAD BURGER
$13.00
More about Pirate's Bone Burgers
Pirate's Bone Burgers
3731 Main Street, Kansas City
No reviews yet
Crispy "Chicken" Burger
$13.00
House breaded Crispy Chicken, Ranch, Tomato, Pickles, Greens
*contains wheat & soy
More about Pirate's Bone Burgers
