Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken burritos in Kansas City

Go
Kansas City restaurants
Toast

Kansas City restaurants that serve chicken burritos

Brookside Barrio image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brookside Barrio

6227 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City

Avg 3.9 (811 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Burrito$13.00
More about Brookside Barrio
Item pic

 

Macarenas Mexican Food - Chouteau trafficway

5171 NE Chouteau trafficway, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Burrito$8.49
14" flour tortilla filled with chicken, beans and cheese
4. Two beef or chicken burritos$10.99
Two 14" flour tortilla burritos filled with shredded cheese and ground beef or chicken.
Served with rice and refried beans.
4. Two beef or chicken burritos$13.19
Two 14" flour tortilla burritos filled with shredded cheese and ground beef or chicken.
Served with rice and refried beans.
More about Macarenas Mexican Food - Chouteau trafficway
Restaurant banner

 

Brix - Westport

4112 Pennsylvania Avenue, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Burrito$10.00
More about Brix - Westport

Browse other tasty dishes in Kansas City

Cheese Fries

Fish Tacos

Rice Bowls

Chocolate Cake

Wedge Salad

Turkey Clubs

Pancakes

Cheese Pizza

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Kansas City to explore

Greater Downtown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Waldo

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Country Club Plaza

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookside

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Rivermarket

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Volker

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Westport

No reviews yet

Central Business District

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Crossroads

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Kansas City to explore

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Liberty

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (31 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (39 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (504 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (232 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (331 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (544 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (828 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (851 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston