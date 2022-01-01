Chicken burritos in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve chicken burritos
Brookside Barrio
6227 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City
|Chicken Burrito
|$13.00
Macarenas Mexican Food - Chouteau trafficway
5171 NE Chouteau trafficway, Kansas City
|Grilled Chicken Burrito
|$8.49
14" flour tortilla filled with chicken, beans and cheese
|4. Two beef or chicken burritos
|$10.99
Two 14" flour tortilla burritos filled with shredded cheese and ground beef or chicken.
Served with rice and refried beans.
