Chicken enchiladas in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas

Chicken Enchiladas image

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Red Door Woodfired Grill

9703 N Ash Ave, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (969 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Enchiladas$16.00
Ancho marinated chicken, pepper jack cheese, creamy salsa verde, cilantro lime crema, pico de gallo, cilantro rice and mashed black beans
More about Red Door Woodfired Grill
Brookside Barrio image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brookside Barrio

6227 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City

Avg 3.9 (811 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Enchiladas$13.00
More about Brookside Barrio
Chicken Enchiladas image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Red Door Woodfired Grill

6324 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (1149 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Enchiladas$16.00
Ancho marinated chicken, pepper jack cheese, creamy salsa verde, cilantro lime crema, pico de gallo, cilantro rice and mashed black beans
More about Red Door Woodfired Grill
Barrio at Redbridge image

 

Barrio at Redbridge

11118 Holmes Road, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Enchiladas$13.00
More about Barrio at Redbridge

Map

Map

