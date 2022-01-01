Chicken enchiladas in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve chicken enchiladas
Red Door Woodfired Grill
Red Door Woodfired Grill
9703 N Ash Ave, Kansas City
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$16.00
Ancho marinated chicken, pepper jack cheese, creamy salsa verde, cilantro lime crema, pico de gallo, cilantro rice and mashed black beans
Brookside Barrio
Brookside Barrio
6227 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City
|Chicken Enchiladas
|$13.00
