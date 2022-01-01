Chicken fajitas in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve chicken fajitas
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Martin City Coffee
13115 Homes RD, Kansas City
|Side of Fajita Chicken
|$2.50
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Brookside Barrio
6227 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City
|Chicken Fajitas
|$16.00
Barrio at Redbridge
11118 Holmes Road, Kansas City
|Chicken Fajitas
|$16.00
Macarenas Mexican Food - Chouteau trafficway
5171 NE Chouteau trafficway, Kansas City
|12. Fajitas chicken or steak
|$14.39
Grilled fajita veggies with grilled chicken or steak full of flavor garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese.
Served with rice, beans and a side of tortillas.
|13. Fajitas chicken and steak
|$13.49
Grilled fajita veggies with grilled chicken and steak full of flavor garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese.
Served with rice, beans and a side of tortillas.
|14. Fajitas chicken, steak and shrimp
|$14.49
Grilled fajita veggies with grilled chicken, steak and shrimp full of flavor garnished with lettuce, pico de gallo and shredded cheese.
Served with rice, beans and a side of tortillas.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • CHICKEN • STEAKS
Zocalo
620 W 48th St, Kansas City
|Chicken Fajita
|$17.00
SEAFOOD
Teocali Mexican Restaurant & Cantina
2512 Holmes St, Kansas City
|Chicken Fajitas
|$14.50
CHEESESTEAKS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS • PIZZA • SALADS • SMOKED SALMON • GRILL
Grinders
417 E 18th St, Kansas City
|Chicken Fajita Salad
|$12.25
Marinated chicken, crisp greens, monterey cheddar, black beans, pico de Gallo, roasted corn, topped w/ tortilla strips & served w/ chipotle ranch dressing.
DoubleTap KC
310 Oak Street, Kansas City
|Southern Cal. Fajita Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Swiss Cheese, Guacamole Crema, Roasted Garlic Habanero Aioli, Sautéed Fajita peppers and onions, Lettuce, tomato, and taco seasoning.
All Sandwiches come with a pre-packaged bag of chips of your choice.