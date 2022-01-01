Chicken noodles in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve chicken noodles
NOODLES
Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop
2030 CENTRAL, KANSAS CITY
|#9 Lunch Singapore Noodles Chicken
|$11.00
Chicken wok-tossed with eggs, scallions, yellow onion, bean sprouts, green and red peppers, with a house-blended curry mix, chili flakes, and vermicelli noodles
|#5 Lunch Drunken Noodles Chicken
|$11.00
|Singapore Chicken Noodle
|$15.40
Chicken wok-tossed with eggs, scallions, yellow onion, bean sprouts, green and red peppers, with a house-blended curry mix, chili flakes, and vermicelli noodles
The Combine KC - 1108 E 30th St
1108 E 30th St, Kansas City
|Chicken Noodle
|$4.00