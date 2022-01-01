Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken noodles in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve chicken noodles

NOODLES

Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop

2030 CENTRAL, KANSAS CITY

Avg 4.4 (5647 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
#9 Lunch Singapore Noodles Chicken$11.00
Chicken wok-tossed with eggs, scallions, yellow onion, bean sprouts, green and red peppers, with a house-blended curry mix, chili flakes, and vermicelli noodles
#5 Lunch Drunken Noodles Chicken$11.00
Singapore Chicken Noodle$15.40
Chicken wok-tossed with eggs, scallions, yellow onion, bean sprouts, green and red peppers, with a house-blended curry mix, chili flakes, and vermicelli noodles
More about Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop
The Combine KC - 1108 E 30th St

1108 E 30th St, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Noodle$4.00
More about The Combine KC - 1108 E 30th St
Tings Filipino Bistro

1707 Locust St., Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pancit Chicken (rice noodles)$12.00
Shredded chicken, and Rice noodles with vegetables in our special seasoning topped with scallions and lemon wedge
More about Tings Filipino Bistro

