Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad sandwiches in Kansas City

Go
Kansas City restaurants
Toast

Kansas City restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches

Brookside Poultry Company image

CHICKEN

Brookside Poultry Company

751 E 63rd Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (890 reviews)
Takeout
The Best Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
72 hour house brine spit roasted all natural chicken, avocado, tomato, sprouts, grain bread, house fries
More about Brookside Poultry Company
Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Martin City Coffee

13115 Homes RD, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (701 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich$6.95
Chicken salad, fresh arugula, and avocado slices, on a croissant-style bun.
More about Martin City Coffee
Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery image

 

Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery

1200 WASHINGTON Suite B, KANSAS CITY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.95
House-made signature chicken salad, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted croissant
More about Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery
Item pic

 

Tribe Street Kitchen

316 Delaware Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken Salad Wrap$11.00
More about Tribe Street Kitchen
Spokes Coffee|Cafe image

 

Spokes on Coffee|Cafe

929 Walnut Flr 1, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.95
House-made signature chicken salad, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted croissant
More about Spokes on Coffee|Cafe
Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

OurHouseKC

1815 W. 39th Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
smoked white meat chicken with diced celery and red onion topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato on multigrain toast
Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.00
smoked white meat chicken with diced celery and red onion topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato on multigrain toast
More about OurHouseKC
Item pic

PASTRY • CAKES

McLain's Bakery

201 E Gregory, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.50
A McLain’s Classic! Chicken salad (chicken, celery, cranberries, almonds, cream cheese, monterey jack), spring mix, tomatoes, and carrots, on multigrain bread. Served with a side of chips.
More about McLain's Bakery
Nelson-Atkins Dining image

 

Nelson-Atkins Dining

4525 Oak Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.95
Nelson's Famous Chicken Salad, Tomato and Red Leaf Lettuce on a Farm To Market Croissant (Contains Dairy, Eggs, Wheat and Soybeans)
More about Nelson-Atkins Dining
Banner pic

 

Spokes Coffee|Cafe

2460 West Pershing Road, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich$9.95
House-made signature chicken salad, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted croissant
More about Spokes Coffee|Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Kansas City

Curry Chicken

Veggie Burgers

Shrimp Wraps

Hot Chocolate

Croissant Sandwiches

Turkey Clubs

Meatball Subs

Po Boy

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Kansas City to explore

Greater Downtown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Waldo

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Country Club Plaza

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookside

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Rivermarket

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Volker

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Westport

No reviews yet

Central Business District

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Crossroads

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Kansas City to explore

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Liberty

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston