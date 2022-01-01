Chicken salad sandwiches in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve chicken salad sandwiches
CHICKEN
Brookside Poultry Company
751 E 63rd Street, Kansas City
|The Best Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.00
72 hour house brine spit roasted all natural chicken, avocado, tomato, sprouts, grain bread, house fries
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Martin City Coffee
13115 Homes RD, Kansas City
|Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich
|$6.95
Chicken salad, fresh arugula, and avocado slices, on a croissant-style bun.
Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery
1200 WASHINGTON Suite B, KANSAS CITY
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.95
House-made signature chicken salad, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted croissant
Tribe Street Kitchen
316 Delaware Street, Kansas City
|Chicken Salad Wrap
|$11.00
Spokes on Coffee|Cafe
929 Walnut Flr 1, Kansas City
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$9.95
House-made signature chicken salad, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted croissant
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
OurHouseKC
1815 W. 39th Street, Kansas City
|Smoked Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$12.00
smoked white meat chicken with diced celery and red onion topped with cheddar cheese, lettuce and tomato on multigrain toast
PASTRY • CAKES
McLain's Bakery
201 E Gregory, Kansas City
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.50
A McLain’s Classic! Chicken salad (chicken, celery, cranberries, almonds, cream cheese, monterey jack), spring mix, tomatoes, and carrots, on multigrain bread. Served with a side of chips.
Nelson-Atkins Dining
4525 Oak Street, Kansas City
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$10.95
Nelson's Famous Chicken Salad, Tomato and Red Leaf Lettuce on a Farm To Market Croissant (Contains Dairy, Eggs, Wheat and Soybeans)