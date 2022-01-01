Chicken sandwiches in Kansas City

Summit Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill

501 NE 70th St., Gladstone

Avg 4.5 (713 reviews)
Takeout
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Buttermilk Fried, Pickles, Jalapeno Aioli, Martin's Potato Roll
More about Summit Grill
Item pic

WRAPS • SEAFOOD • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Red Door Woodfired Grill

9703 N Ash Ave, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (969 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
EXP Fried Jalapeno Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Buttermilk jalapeno soaked chicken thigh, bread & butter pickle, rustic ranch slaw, smoked paprika aioli
Fried Jalapeno Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Buttermilk jalapeno soaked chicken thigh, bread & butter pickle, rustic ranch slaw, smoked paprika aioli
More about Red Door Woodfired Grill
Brookside Poultry Company image

CHICKEN

Brookside Poultry Company

751 E 63rd Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (890 reviews)
Takeout
The Best Chicken Salad Sandwich$13.00
72 hour house brine spit roasted all natural chicken, avocado, tomato, sprouts, grain bread, house fries
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$16.00
More about Brookside Poultry Company
The Italian Sausage Company image

 

The Italian Sausage Company

7315 North Oak Trafficway, Gladstone

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#13 Chicken Spiedini Sandwich$9.49
Chicken spiedini sausage, roasted red peppers and onions, amogio & alfredo sauce toasted bread crumbs
More about The Italian Sausage Company
Fried Jalapeno Chicken Sandwich image

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Red Door Woodfired Grill

6324 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (1149 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Jalapeno Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Buttermilk jalapeno soaked chicken thigh, bread & butter pickle, rustic ranch slaw, smoked paprika aioli
EXP Fried Jalapeno Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Buttermilk jalapeno soaked chicken thigh, bread & butter pickle, rustic ranch slaw, smoked paprika aioli
More about Red Door Woodfired Grill
the JM Kitchen Café image

 

the JM Kitchen Café

8330 Ward Parkway, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Tossed in Spicy Chili Oil, with Shredded Lettuce, Pickle Chips, Ketchup & Mayo. Served on a Grilled Split-Top Bun with our House Chips
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Crispy Chicken Tenders with Shredded Lettuce, Pickle Chips & Mayo. Served on a Grilled Split-Top Bun with our House Chips
More about the JM Kitchen Café
5652da26-5e02-4209-a651-64f44cdd742a image

 

The Campground

1531 Genessee Street, Kansas City

Avg 4 (67 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Hand battered chicken breast with pickled onions, cole slaw and hot sauce
More about The Campground
Street Car Grille & Tavern image

 

Street Car Grille & Tavern

1580 Main St., Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
California Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Guacamole, Pepper Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato
More about Street Car Grille & Tavern
The Sandbox at PowerPlay image

 

The Sandbox at PowerPlay

509 Northwest Barry Road, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Sandwich$12.00
More about The Sandbox at PowerPlay
The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop image

 

The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop

7421 Broadway St, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Waldo Hot Chicken Sandwich$16.49
More about The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop
Summit Grill image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill

520 W 75TH ST, Kansas City

Avg 4.8 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich$14.95
Buttermilk Fried, Pickles, Jalapeno Aioli, Martin's Potato Roll
More about Summit Grill
DoubleTap KC image

 

DoubleTap KC

310 Oak Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Cheddar Cheese, Fritos, lettuce, tomato, and onions.
All Sandwiches come with a pre-packaged bag of chips of your choice.
BYO Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cheddar or Swiss Cheese.
All Sandwiches come with a pre-packaged bag of chips of your choice.
BBQ Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Cheddar Cheese, 2 Pieces of Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onions.
All Sandwiches come with a pre-packaged bag of chips of your choice.
More about DoubleTap KC

