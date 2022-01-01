Chicken sandwiches in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
Summit Grill
501 NE 70th St., Gladstone
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
Buttermilk Fried, Pickles, Jalapeno Aioli, Martin's Potato Roll
Red Door Woodfired Grill
9703 N Ash Ave, Kansas City
|EXP Fried Jalapeno Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Buttermilk jalapeno soaked chicken thigh, bread & butter pickle, rustic ranch slaw, smoked paprika aioli
|Fried Jalapeno Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Buttermilk jalapeno soaked chicken thigh, bread & butter pickle, rustic ranch slaw, smoked paprika aioli
Brookside Poultry Company
751 E 63rd Street, Kansas City
|The Best Chicken Salad Sandwich
|$13.00
72 hour house brine spit roasted all natural chicken, avocado, tomato, sprouts, grain bread, house fries
|Spicy Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
The Italian Sausage Company
7315 North Oak Trafficway, Gladstone
|#13 Chicken Spiedini Sandwich
|$9.49
Chicken spiedini sausage, roasted red peppers and onions, amogio & alfredo sauce toasted bread crumbs
Red Door Woodfired Grill
6324 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City
|Fried Jalapeno Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Buttermilk jalapeno soaked chicken thigh, bread & butter pickle, rustic ranch slaw, smoked paprika aioli
|EXP Fried Jalapeno Chicken Sandwich
|$15.00
Buttermilk jalapeno soaked chicken thigh, bread & butter pickle, rustic ranch slaw, smoked paprika aioli
the JM Kitchen Café
8330 Ward Parkway, Kansas City
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
Crispy Chicken Tenders, Tossed in Spicy Chili Oil, with Shredded Lettuce, Pickle Chips, Ketchup & Mayo. Served on a Grilled Split-Top Bun with our House Chips
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
Crispy Chicken Tenders with Shredded Lettuce, Pickle Chips & Mayo. Served on a Grilled Split-Top Bun with our House Chips
The Campground
1531 Genessee Street, Kansas City
|Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
Hand battered chicken breast with pickled onions, cole slaw and hot sauce
Street Car Grille & Tavern
1580 Main St., Kansas City
|California Chicken Sandwich
|$13.00
Grilled Marinated Chicken Breast, Guacamole, Pepper Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato
The Sandbox at PowerPlay
509 Northwest Barry Road, Kansas City
|Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop
7421 Broadway St, Kansas City
|Waldo Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$16.49
Summit Grill
520 W 75TH ST, Kansas City
|Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$14.95
Buttermilk Fried, Pickles, Jalapeno Aioli, Martin's Potato Roll
DoubleTap KC
310 Oak Street, Kansas City
|Chili Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Cheddar Cheese, Fritos, lettuce, tomato, and onions.
All Sandwiches come with a pre-packaged bag of chips of your choice.
|BYO Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, Cheddar or Swiss Cheese.
All Sandwiches come with a pre-packaged bag of chips of your choice.
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
Cheddar Cheese, 2 Pieces of Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, and Onions.
All Sandwiches come with a pre-packaged bag of chips of your choice.