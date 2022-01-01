Chicken tenders in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve chicken tenders
CHICKEN
Brookside Poultry Company
751 E 63rd Street, Kansas City
|Chicken Tenders
|$13.00
Fried jalapenos, cabbage, celery,
tossed in BPC’s hot sauce
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Taps on Main
1715 Main Street, Kansas City
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum
323 Armour Rd, North Kansas City
|Chicken Finger Platter
|$12.00
Breaded chicken tenders served with curly fries and a side of honey mustard. Get it buffalo style for 1.00
Third Street Social KC
5031 Main Street, Kansas City
|Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders
|$17.95
honey mustard, coleslaw, fries
The Sandbox at PowerPlay
509 Northwest Barry Road, Kansas City
|Chicken Tenders Platter
|$13.00
5 house-breaded chicken strips served with your choice of dipping sauce and side
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Summit Grill
520 W 75TH ST, Kansas City
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$17.95
Buttermilk Fried, French Fries, Honey Mustard
O’Dowd’s Gastrobar
4742 Pennsylvania Avenue, Kansas City
|CHICKEN TENDERS
|$14.00
Buttermilk fried chicken tenders, hand cut fries, and O’Dowd’s BBQ sauce.