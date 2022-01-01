Chicken tenders in Kansas City

Go
Kansas City restaurants
Toast

Kansas City restaurants that serve chicken tenders

Brookside Poultry Company image

CHICKEN

Brookside Poultry Company

751 E 63rd Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (890 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$13.00
Fried jalapenos, cabbage, celery,
tossed in BPC’s hot sauce
More about Brookside Poultry Company
Taps on Main image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Taps on Main

1715 Main Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (690 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Tenders$10.00
More about Taps on Main
Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum image

 

Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum

323 Armour Rd, North Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Finger Platter$12.00
Breaded chicken tenders served with curly fries and a side of honey mustard. Get it buffalo style for 1.00
More about Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum
Third Street Social KC image

 

Third Street Social KC

5031 Main Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders$17.95
honey mustard, coleslaw, fries
More about Third Street Social KC
The Sandbox at PowerPlay image

 

The Sandbox at PowerPlay

509 Northwest Barry Road, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tenders Platter$13.00
5 house-breaded chicken strips served with your choice of dipping sauce and side
More about The Sandbox at PowerPlay
Summit Grill image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill

520 W 75TH ST, Kansas City

Avg 4.8 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Tenders$17.95
Buttermilk Fried, French Fries, Honey Mustard
More about Summit Grill
Banner pic

 

O’Dowd’s Gastrobar

4742 Pennsylvania Avenue, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN TENDERS$14.00
Buttermilk fried chicken tenders, hand cut fries, and O’Dowd’s BBQ sauce.
More about O’Dowd’s Gastrobar

Browse other tasty dishes in Kansas City

Hummus

Lasagna

Burritos

Chicken Salad

Chicken Wraps

Cookies

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Kansas City to explore

Greater Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Waldo

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Country Club Plaza

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookside

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Rivermarket

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Central Business District

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Volker

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Westport

No reviews yet
Map

More near Kansas City to explore

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Liberty

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston