Chicken wraps in Kansas City

Go
Kansas City restaurants
Toast

Kansas City restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Cabo Chicken Wrap image

SANDWICHES

Longboards Wraps & Bowls

1800 Genessee, Kansas City

Avg 4.4 (44 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cabo Chicken Wrap$6.99
Chicken, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, rice, chipotle ranch sauce, on a chipotle tortilla
Thai Chicken Wrap$6.59
Chicken, pepperjack, vegetables, rice, thai peanut sauce, on tomato basil sun dreid tortilla
More about Longboards Wraps & Bowls
Taps on Main image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Taps on Main

1715 Main Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (690 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$10.00
More about Taps on Main
Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum image

 

Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum

323 Armour Rd, North Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Santa Fe Chicken Wrap$12.00
A flour tortilla wrapped with blackened chicken strips, shredded cheddar-jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato with a side of Blanco salsa.
More about Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum
The Quaff image

 

The Quaff

1010 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Avo Wrap$12.00
Blackened chicken breast with double smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, sliced avocado, and ranch dressing wrapped in a tortilla.
More about The Quaff
The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop image

 

The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop

7421 Broadway St, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Buffalo Chicken Wrap$14.49
More about The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop
Cabo Chicken Wrap image

 

Longboards Wraps & Bowls

6269 North Oak Trafficway, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Cabo Chicken Wrap$6.99
Chicken, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, rice, chipotle ranch sauce, on a chipotle tortilla
Thai Chicken Wrap$6.59
Chicken, pepperjack, vegetables, rice, thai peanut sauce, on tomato basil sun dreid tortilla
More about Longboards Wraps & Bowls

Browse other tasty dishes in Kansas City

Street Tacos

Fish And Chips

Cinnamon Rolls

Stew

Chips And Salsa

Chicken Enchiladas

Nachos

French Fries

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Kansas City to explore

Greater Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Waldo

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Country Club Plaza

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookside

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Rivermarket

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Central Business District

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Volker

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Westport

No reviews yet
Map

More near Kansas City to explore

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Liberty

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston