Chicken wraps in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve chicken wraps
SANDWICHES
Longboards Wraps & Bowls
1800 Genessee, Kansas City
|Cabo Chicken Wrap
|$6.99
Chicken, guacamole, pepperjack, pico de gallo, rice, chipotle ranch sauce, on a chipotle tortilla
|Thai Chicken Wrap
|$6.59
Chicken, pepperjack, vegetables, rice, thai peanut sauce, on tomato basil sun dreid tortilla
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Taps on Main
1715 Main Street, Kansas City
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
|$10.00
Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum
323 Armour Rd, North Kansas City
|Santa Fe Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
A flour tortilla wrapped with blackened chicken strips, shredded cheddar-jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, and tomato with a side of Blanco salsa.
The Quaff
1010 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City
|Chicken Avo Wrap
|$12.00
Blackened chicken breast with double smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, pepper jack cheese, sliced avocado, and ranch dressing wrapped in a tortilla.
The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop
7421 Broadway St, Kansas City
|Buffalo Chicken Wrap
|$14.49
