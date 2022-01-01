Chili in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve chili
Street Car Grille & Tavern
1580 Main St., Kansas City
|Chili (CUP)
|$4.50
Chick-In-Waffle -WESTPORT
431 Westport Road, Kansas City
|ASIAN CHILI
|$10.00
Thai inspired asian chili sauce drenched over crispy chicken, toasted sesame and chives on a delicious waffle.
DoubleTap KC
310 Oak Street, Kansas City
|Chili Chicken Sandwich
|$11.00
Cheddar Cheese, Fritos, lettuce, tomato, and onions.
All Sandwiches come with a pre-packaged bag of chips of your choice.
|Chili burger
|$10.00
Cheddar Cheese, Fritos, lettuce, tomato, and onions.
All burgers are made with an 8oz all beef patty and come with a pre-packaged bag of chips of your choice.