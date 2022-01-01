Chili in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants that serve chili

The Melting Pot image

 

The Melting Pot

450 Ward Parkway, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hatch Green Chili Cheddar SM
More about The Melting Pot
Street Car Grille & Tavern image

 

Street Car Grille & Tavern

1580 Main St., Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chili (CUP)$4.50
More about Street Car Grille & Tavern
Chick-In-Waffle -WESTPORT image

 

Chick-In-Waffle -WESTPORT

431 Westport Road, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ASIAN CHILI$10.00
Thai inspired asian chili sauce drenched over crispy chicken, toasted sesame and chives on a delicious waffle.
More about Chick-In-Waffle -WESTPORT
DoubleTap KC image

 

DoubleTap KC

310 Oak Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chili Chicken Sandwich$11.00
Cheddar Cheese, Fritos, lettuce, tomato, and onions.
All Sandwiches come with a pre-packaged bag of chips of your choice.
Chili burger$10.00
Cheddar Cheese, Fritos, lettuce, tomato, and onions.
All burgers are made with an 8oz all beef patty and come with a pre-packaged bag of chips of your choice.
More about DoubleTap KC

