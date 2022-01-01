Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chimichangas in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve chimichangas

South of Summit image

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

South of Summit

516 W 75th St, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (222 reviews)
Takeout
Chimichanga$13.95
rice, black beans, oaxaca cheese, queso, choice of beef or chicken
More about South of Summit
Brookside Barrio image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brookside Barrio

6227 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City

Avg 3.9 (811 reviews)
Takeout
Pork Chimichanga$14.00
Steak Chimichanga$16.00
Chicken Chimichanga$14.00
More about Brookside Barrio
Item pic

 

Cancun Fiesta Fresh

4019 Pennsylvania Ave., Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chimichanga$9.00
Choice of Meat, Beans, Shredded Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Pico de Gallo
#10 - Chimichanga$13.00
Chicken or Beef, Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Pico de Gallo
More about Cancun Fiesta Fresh
Barrio at Redbridge image

 

Barrio at Redbridge

11118 Holmes Road, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grnd Beef Chimichanga$14.00
Chicken Chimichanga$14.00
Chicken Chimichanga$14.00
More about Barrio at Redbridge
Item pic

 

Macarenas Mexican Food - Chouteau trafficway

5171 NE Chouteau trafficway, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cheesecake Chimichanga$5.99
9. Chimichanga plate$10.99
14" flour tortilla fried to perfection filled with the meat of your choice, topped with queso dip, shredded cheese, guacamole salsa and sour cream.
Served with rice and beans.
Cheesecake Chimichanga$4.99
More about Macarenas Mexican Food - Chouteau trafficway
L- Chimichanga image

SEAFOOD

Teocali Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

2512 Holmes St, Kansas City

Avg 4.4 (2118 reviews)
Takeout
L- Chimichanga$8.50
deep fried ground beef or chicken burrito, stuffed with monterey cheese, topped with Teocali's warm salsa, sour cream and scallions.
Chimichanga -Side$5.00
More about Teocali Mexican Restaurant & Cantina

