Chimichangas in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve chimichangas
TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
South of Summit
516 W 75th St, Kansas City
|Chimichanga
|$13.95
rice, black beans, oaxaca cheese, queso, choice of beef or chicken
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Brookside Barrio
6227 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City
|Pork Chimichanga
|$14.00
|Steak Chimichanga
|$16.00
|Chicken Chimichanga
|$14.00
Cancun Fiesta Fresh
4019 Pennsylvania Ave., Kansas City
|Chimichanga
|$9.00
Choice of Meat, Beans, Shredded Cheese, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Pico de Gallo
|#10 - Chimichanga
|$13.00
Chicken or Beef, Rice, Beans, Guacamole, Sour Cream, and Pico de Gallo
Barrio at Redbridge
11118 Holmes Road, Kansas City
|Grnd Beef Chimichanga
|$14.00
|Chicken Chimichanga
|$14.00
Macarenas Mexican Food - Chouteau trafficway
5171 NE Chouteau trafficway, Kansas City
|Cheesecake Chimichanga
|$5.99
|9. Chimichanga plate
|$10.99
14" flour tortilla fried to perfection filled with the meat of your choice, topped with queso dip, shredded cheese, guacamole salsa and sour cream.
Served with rice and beans.
|Cheesecake Chimichanga
|$4.99