Chipotle chicken in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve chipotle chicken

Item pic

 

Mission Taco Joint - South Plaza

5060 Main St., Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chipotle Chicken$11.00
More about Mission Taco Joint - South Plaza
266a1b68-edbf-462a-a99f-c9977733d562 image

BBQ

Scott's Kitchen

11920 N Ambassador Dr, Kansas City

Avg 4.8 (1392 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Choose 2 Combo Brisket or Burnt Ends, Pulled Pork, Chicken Thighs, Turkey, Housemade Chipotle Ghost Peperjack Sausage, Wings$23.00
More about Scott's Kitchen
Main pic

 

Strang Chef Collective at Lightwell

1100 Main, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chipotle Jerk Chicken$17.00
Entree | Grilled airline jerk chicken breast, root veggie hash, creamy poblano corn, micro herb
More about Strang Chef Collective at Lightwell
Item pic

TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Mission Taco Joint - East Crossroads

409 E 18TH ST, KANSAS CITY

Avg 4.4 (2631 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chipotle Chicken$11.00
More about Mission Taco Joint - East Crossroads

