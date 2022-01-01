Chipotle chicken in Kansas City
Mission Taco Joint - South Plaza
5060 Main St., Kansas City
|Chipotle Chicken
|$11.00
BBQ
Scott's Kitchen
11920 N Ambassador Dr, Kansas City
|Choose 2 Combo Brisket or Burnt Ends, Pulled Pork, Chicken Thighs, Turkey, Housemade Chipotle Ghost Peperjack Sausage, Wings
|$23.00
Strang Chef Collective at Lightwell
1100 Main, Kansas City
|Chipotle Jerk Chicken
|$17.00
Entree | Grilled airline jerk chicken breast, root veggie hash, creamy poblano corn, micro herb