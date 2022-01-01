Chocolate cake in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve chocolate cake
SALADS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Boru Asian Eatery
500 West 75th Street, Kansas City
|Chocolate Coconut Cake
|$9.95
Novel Restaurant
1927 McGee St, Kansas City
|Chocolate Date Cake
|$10.00
coffee walnut ice cream, chocolate toffee sauce
Ragazza Food & Wine
4301 Main Street, Kansas City
|Flourless Dark Chocolate Espresso Cake
|$7.00
Dark and dense chocolate pudding sprinkled with coco powder and powdered sugar.
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL
Michael Forbes Grille
128 W 63rd St, Kansas City
|Flourless Chocolate Cake
|$6.99
topped with chocolate and raspberry sauce, fresh whipped cream
FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Red Door Woodfired Grill
6324 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City
|EXP Double Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum
323 Armour Rd, North Kansas City
|Swiss Chocolate Cake
|$7.00
Canary KC
3835 Main Street Suite B, Kansas City
|Chocolate Fudge Cake
|$10.00
hazelnut mousse, ganache, malted Guinness ice cream
SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES
Garozzo's
526 Harrison St, Kansas City
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$8.50
Chocolate cookie crumb crust layered with fudge, chocolate and white chocolate mousses
PASTRY • CAKES
McLain's Bakery
201 E Gregory, Kansas City
|Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake
|$18.50
Please allow a minimum of 24hrs notice. Our classic chocolate chip cookie, baked as a cake, topped with white buttercream and sprinkles. The perfect sweet to bring to any celebration!