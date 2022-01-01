Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Boru Asian Eatery image

SALADS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Boru Asian Eatery

500 West 75th Street, Kansas City

Avg 4 (821 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Coconut Cake$9.95
More about Boru Asian Eatery
Novel Restaurant image

 

Novel Restaurant

1927 McGee St, Kansas City

Avg 4.8 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Date Cake$10.00
coffee walnut ice cream, chocolate toffee sauce
More about Novel Restaurant
Ragazza Food & Wine image

 

Ragazza Food & Wine

4301 Main Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (1040 reviews)
Takeout
Flourless Dark Chocolate Espresso Cake$7.00
Dark and dense chocolate pudding sprinkled with coco powder and powdered sugar.
More about Ragazza Food & Wine
Item pic

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Michael Forbes Grille

128 W 63rd St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (1199 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Flourless Chocolate Cake$6.99
topped with chocolate and raspberry sauce, fresh whipped cream
More about Michael Forbes Grille
Item pic

FISH AND CHIPS • SEAFOOD • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Red Door Woodfired Grill

6324 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (1149 reviews)
Takeout
EXP Double Chocolate Cake$9.00
More about Red Door Woodfired Grill
Consumer pic

 

Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum

323 Armour Rd, North Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Swiss Chocolate Cake$7.00
More about Chappell's Restaurant & Sports Museum
Canary KC image

 

Canary KC

3835 Main Street Suite B, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Fudge Cake$10.00
hazelnut mousse, ganache, malted Guinness ice cream
More about Canary KC
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Garozzo's

526 Harrison St, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (1400 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse Cake$8.50
Chocolate cookie crumb crust layered with fudge, chocolate and white chocolate mousses
Chocolate Mousse Cake$8.25
Chocolate cookie crumb crust layered with fudge, chocolate and white chocolate mousses
More about Garozzo's
Item pic

PASTRY • CAKES

McLain's Bakery

201 E Gregory, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Cookie Cake$18.50
Please allow a minimum of 24hrs notice. Our classic chocolate chip cookie, baked as a cake, topped with white buttercream and sprinkles. The perfect sweet to bring to any celebration!
More about McLain's Bakery
50878432-0d8a-43bc-b64d-a484faaa07c1 image

PASTRY • CAKES

McLain's Bakery

201 E Gregory, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (548 reviews)
Takeout
German Chocolate Cake$15.00
Our chocolate cake with a traditional coconut pecan icing.
More about McLain's Bakery

