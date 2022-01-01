Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cheesecake in Kansas City

Go
Kansas City restaurants
Toast

Kansas City restaurants that serve chocolate cheesecake

Item pic

 

Street Car Grille & Tavern

1580 Main St., Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chocolate Cheesecake$9.00
A giant mouthful of chocolate pudding between two layers of dark, moist chocolate drenched chocolate cake
More about Street Car Grille & Tavern
Item pic

PASTRY • CAKES

McLain's Bakery

201 E Gregory, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Irish Cheesecake$50.00
Please allow 48hrs notice!
Celebrate this enchanting holiday with this decadent cheesecake! This is a chocolate, Bailey's Irish cream, and Guinness cheesecake, on an oreo crust, topped with chocolate mousse and chocolate ganache drip. (Don’t worry, the alcohol is baked out!)
More about McLain's Bakery
Item pic

 

Dirty Bird Bar & Grill

6600 Blue Ridge Blvd, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cheesecake$5.00
A colossal slice of New York Cheesecake drizzled w/ chocolate sauce.
More about Dirty Bird Bar & Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Kansas City

Hot Spicy Chicken

Meatball Subs

Chicken Caesar Wraps

Veggie Burritos

Buffalo Chicken Sandwiches

Thai Salad

Mahi Mahi

Turkey Salad

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Kansas City to explore

Greater Downtown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Waldo

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Country Club Plaza

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookside

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Rivermarket

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Volker

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Westport

No reviews yet

Central Business District

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Crossroads

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Kansas City to explore

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Liberty

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston