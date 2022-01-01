Chocolate cheesecake in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve chocolate cheesecake
Street Car Grille & Tavern
1580 Main St., Kansas City
|Chocolate Cheesecake
|$9.00
A giant mouthful of chocolate pudding between two layers of dark, moist chocolate drenched chocolate cake
PASTRY • CAKES
McLain's Bakery
201 E Gregory, Kansas City
|Chocolate Irish Cheesecake
|$50.00
Please allow 48hrs notice!
Celebrate this enchanting holiday with this decadent cheesecake! This is a chocolate, Bailey's Irish cream, and Guinness cheesecake, on an oreo crust, topped with chocolate mousse and chocolate ganache drip. (Don’t worry, the alcohol is baked out!)