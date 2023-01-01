Chocolate croissants in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve chocolate croissants
More about Mildred's Historic 9th St. District
Mildred's Historic 9th St. District
908 Baltimore Ave. Suite 103, Kansas City
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.59
More about Mildred's in the Crossroads
Mildred's in the Crossroads
1901 Wyandotte Street, Kansas City
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.59
More about OurHouseKC
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
OurHouseKC
1815 W. 39th Street, Kansas City
|Chocolate Croissant
|$4.00