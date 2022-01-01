Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate milkshakes in
Kansas City
/
Kansas City
/
Chocolate Milkshakes
Kansas City restaurants that serve chocolate milkshakes
Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery
1200 WASHINGTON Suite B, KANSAS CITY
No reviews yet
Dark Chocolate Milkshake
$0.00
More about Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery
Pirate's Bone Burgers - Midtown
3731 Main Street, Kansas City
No reviews yet
Chocolate Milkshake
$7.00
More about Pirate's Bone Burgers - Midtown
Browse other tasty dishes in Kansas City
Turkey Wraps
Grilled Chicken Salad
Risotto
Taquitos
Pork Chops
Chicken Tenders
Tomato Soup
Chocolate Cake
Neighborhoods within Kansas City to explore
Greater Downtown
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Waldo
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Country Club Plaza
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Brookside
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Rivermarket
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Volker
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Westport
No reviews yet
Central Business District
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
Crossroads
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More near Kansas City to explore
Overland Park
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Shawnee
Avg 4.6
(15 restaurants)
Lenexa
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Independence
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Mission
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Leawood
Avg 4.4
(8 restaurants)
Liberty
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Prairie Village
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Lawrence
Avg 4.4
(31 restaurants)
Atchison
Avg 3
(3 restaurants)
Topeka
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Sedalia
Avg 4.8
(5 restaurants)
Manhattan
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Columbia
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(531 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(237 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(345 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(558 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(845 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(874 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston