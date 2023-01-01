Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate mousse in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve chocolate mousse

Novel Restaurant image

 

Novel Restaurant

1927 McGee St, Kansas City

Avg 4.8 (227 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Mousse$10.00
cocoa crumb, raspberry ice cream
More about Novel Restaurant
Tribe Street Kitchen image

 

Tribe Street Kitchen - 316 Delaware Street

316 Delaware Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake$9.00
More about Tribe Street Kitchen - 316 Delaware Street
Item pic

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

Garozzo's Downtown

526 Harrison St, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (1400 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Mousse Cake$8.50
Chocolate cookie crumb crust layered with fudge, chocolate and white chocolate mousses
Chocolate Mousse Cake$8.25
Chocolate cookie crumb crust layered with fudge, chocolate and white chocolate mousses
More about Garozzo's Downtown
Dominic's Casual Italian image

PIZZA • PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Dominic's Casual Italian

6209 NW 63rd Ter, Kansas City

Avg 4.4 (347 reviews)
Takeout
CHOCOLATE MOUSSE$5.00
CHOCOLATE MOUSSE$8.00
More about Dominic's Casual Italian

