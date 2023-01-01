Chocolate mousse in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve chocolate mousse
Novel Restaurant
1927 McGee St, Kansas City
|Chocolate Mousse
|$10.00
cocoa crumb, raspberry ice cream
Tribe Street Kitchen - 316 Delaware Street
316 Delaware Street, Kansas City
|Chocolate Raspberry Mousse Cake
|$9.00
Garozzo's Downtown
526 Harrison St, Kansas City
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$8.50
Chocolate cookie crumb crust layered with fudge, chocolate and white chocolate mousses
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$8.25
