Club salad in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve club salad

Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery image

 

Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery

1200 WASHINGTON Suite B, KANSAS CITY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Creamy Club Salad$9.95
Turkey, ham, bacon, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato and house-made ranch
More about Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery
OurHouseKC image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

OurHouseKC

1815 W. 39th Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Half - The KC Club Salad$10.00
mixed greens, tomato, avocado, cold smoked turkey & ham, chopped bacon, ranch dressing
Full - The KC Club Salad$16.00
mixed greens, tomato, avocado, cold smoked turkey & ham, chopped bacon, ranch dressing
More about OurHouseKC
Banner pic

 

Spokes Coffee|Cafe - Crown Center

2460 West Pershing Road, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Creamy Club Salad$9.95
Turkey, ham, bacon, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato and house-made ranch
More about Spokes Coffee|Cafe - Crown Center

