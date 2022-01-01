Club salad in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve club salad
Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery
1200 WASHINGTON Suite B, KANSAS CITY
|Creamy Club Salad
|$9.95
Turkey, ham, bacon, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato and house-made ranch
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
OurHouseKC
1815 W. 39th Street, Kansas City
|Half - The KC Club Salad
|$10.00
mixed greens, tomato, avocado, cold smoked turkey & ham, chopped bacon, ranch dressing
|Full - The KC Club Salad
|$16.00
