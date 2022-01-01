Club sandwiches in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve club sandwiches
Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery
1200 WASHINGTON Suite B, KANSAS CITY
|Club Sandwich
|$9.95
Ham, turkey, bacon, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted white bread
Spokes on Coffee|Cafe
929 Walnut Flr 1, Kansas City
|Club Sandwich
|$9.95
Ham, turkey, bacon, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted white bread
SANDWICHES
Eggtc.
5107 Main St, Kansas City
|Eggtc. Club Sandwich
|$10.49
Turkey, corned beef, bacon, monterey jack, cheddar, lettuce and tomatoes on wheat bread. Served with your choice of French fries, sweet potato fries or fruit.
the JM Kitchen Café
8330 Ward Parkway, Kansas City
|Chicken Club Sandwich
|$8.00
Crispy Chicken Tenders with Shredded Lettuce, Pickle Chips & Mayo. Served on a Grilled Split-Top Bun with our House Chips
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
OurHouseKC
1815 W. 39th Street, Kansas City
|KC Club Sandwich
|$10.00
smoked turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo on multigrain bread
Guy's Deli at Kelly's
4058 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City
|Club Sandwich
|$9.99
Nelson-Atkins Dining
4525 Oak Street, Kansas City
|Jalapeno Ham Club Sandwich
|$10.95
Smoked Ham, Peppered Bacon, Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Leaf Lettuce, Vine Ripened Tomato on a Farm to Market Croissant (Contains Dairy, Eggs, Wheat and Soybeans)
PIZZA
Buffalo State Pizza Co XR
1815 Wyandotte, Kansas City
|The Club Sandwich
|$9.50
Our Club sandwich is a combo of Turkey, Pit Ham and Bacon. Pile on Provolone cheese, Pepperoncini, and finish with lettuce, tomato red onion & our garlic vinaigrette.