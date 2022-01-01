Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Club sandwiches in Kansas City

Go
Kansas City restaurants
Toast

Kansas City restaurants that serve club sandwiches

Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery image

 

Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery

1200 WASHINGTON Suite B, KANSAS CITY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Club Sandwich$9.95
Ham, turkey, bacon, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted white bread
More about Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery
Spokes Coffee|Cafe image

 

Spokes on Coffee|Cafe

929 Walnut Flr 1, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Club Sandwich$9.95
Ham, turkey, bacon, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted white bread
More about Spokes on Coffee|Cafe
Item pic

SANDWICHES

Eggtc.

5107 Main St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Eggtc. Club Sandwich$10.49
Turkey, corned beef, bacon, monterey jack, cheddar, lettuce and tomatoes on wheat bread. Served with your choice of French fries, sweet potato fries or fruit.
More about Eggtc.
the JM Kitchen Café image

 

the JM Kitchen Café

8330 Ward Parkway, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Club Sandwich$8.00
Crispy Chicken Tenders with Shredded Lettuce, Pickle Chips & Mayo. Served on a Grilled Split-Top Bun with our House Chips
More about the JM Kitchen Café
KC Club Sandwich image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

OurHouseKC

1815 W. 39th Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
KC Club Sandwich$10.00
smoked turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo on multigrain bread
KC Club Sandwich$10.00
smoked turkey, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, avocado and mayo on multigrain bread
More about OurHouseKC
Guy's Deli at Kelly's image

 

Guy's Deli at Kelly's

4058 Pennsylvania Ave, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Club Sandwich$9.99
More about Guy's Deli at Kelly's
Nelson-Atkins Dining image

 

Nelson-Atkins Dining

4525 Oak Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Jalapeno Ham Club Sandwich$10.95
Smoked Ham, Peppered Bacon, Jalapeno Cream Cheese, Leaf Lettuce, Vine Ripened Tomato on a Farm to Market Croissant (Contains Dairy, Eggs, Wheat and Soybeans)
More about Nelson-Atkins Dining
Buffalo State Pizza Co XR image

PIZZA

Buffalo State Pizza Co XR

1815 Wyandotte, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (435 reviews)
Takeout
The Club Sandwich$9.50
Our Club sandwich is a combo of Turkey, Pit Ham and Bacon. Pile on Provolone cheese, Pepperoncini, and finish with lettuce, tomato red onion & our garlic vinaigrette.
More about Buffalo State Pizza Co XR
Banner pic

 

Spokes Coffee|Cafe

2460 West Pershing Road, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Club Sandwich$9.95
Ham, turkey, bacon, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted white bread
More about Spokes Coffee|Cafe

Browse other tasty dishes in Kansas City

Cookies

Reuben

Salmon Salad

Steak Fajitas

Grilled Chicken

Popcorn Chicken

Tomato Soup

Cheesecake

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Kansas City to explore

Greater Downtown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Waldo

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Country Club Plaza

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookside

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Rivermarket

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Volker

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Westport

No reviews yet

Central Business District

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Crossroads

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Kansas City to explore

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Liberty

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston