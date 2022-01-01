Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobb salad in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve cobb salad

Item pic

 

Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery

1200 WASHINGTON Suite B, KANSAS CITY

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$10.95
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, hard-boiled egg, avocado, bacon crumbles, red onion, sharp cheddar and house-made ranch
More about Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery
92ce2c51-cd6c-4efd-8132-f9a1b7f411fd image

 

Spokes on Coffee|Cafe

929 Walnut Flr 1, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cobb Salad$10.95
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, hard-boiled egg, avocado, bacon crumbles, red onion, sharp cheddar and house-made ranch
More about Spokes on Coffee|Cafe
Taps on Main image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Taps on Main

1715 Main Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (690 reviews)
Takeout
Cobb Salad$13.00
More about Taps on Main
0b9f7d8f-e961-4602-9824-81dc55762e60 image

 

The Quaff

1010 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Carl's Cobb Salad$12.00
Leafy greens topped with cheddar jack, tomato, diced egg, chopped bacon, diced avocado, diced english cucumber, crumbled blue cheese, and chunks of crispy chicken, served with avocado ranch.
More about The Quaff
OurHouseKC image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

OurHouseKC

1815 W. 39th Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (82 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Half - Roger Cobb Salad$6.00
mixed greens, avocado, bacon, tomato, blue cheese and hard-boiled egg, served with blue cheese dressing on the side (GF)
Full - Roger Cobb Salad$12.00
mixed greens, avocado, bacon, tomato, blue cheese and hard-boiled egg, served with blue cheese dressing on the side (GF)
More about OurHouseKC
Item pic

PASTRY • CAKES

McLain's Bakery

201 E Gregory, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Waldo Cobb Salad$11.50
A McLain’s Classic! Mixed greens, chicken, avocado, bacon, tomato, egg, cheese, and croutons. Served with a slice of our housemade nine grain bread and a creamy Italian dressing on the side.
More about McLain's Bakery
The Sandbox at PowerPlay image

 

The Sandbox at PowerPlay

509 Northwest Barry Road, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cobb Salad$13.00
More about The Sandbox at PowerPlay
The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop image

 

The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop

7421 Broadway St, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Cobb Salad$15.49
More about The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop
Item pic

 

Spokes Coffee|Cafe

2460 West Pershing Road, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cobb Salad$10.95
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, hard-boiled egg, avocado, bacon crumbles, red onion, sharp cheddar and house-made ranch
More about Spokes Coffee|Cafe

