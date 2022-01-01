Cobb salad in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve cobb salad
Spokes Coffee|Cafe|Cyclery
1200 WASHINGTON Suite B, KANSAS CITY
|Cobb Salad
|$10.95
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, hard-boiled egg, avocado, bacon crumbles, red onion, sharp cheddar and house-made ranch
Spokes on Coffee|Cafe
929 Walnut Flr 1, Kansas City
|Cobb Salad
|$10.95
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, hard-boiled egg, avocado, bacon crumbles, red onion, sharp cheddar and house-made ranch
SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Taps on Main
1715 Main Street, Kansas City
|Cobb Salad
|$13.00
The Quaff
1010 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City
|Carl's Cobb Salad
|$12.00
Leafy greens topped with cheddar jack, tomato, diced egg, chopped bacon, diced avocado, diced english cucumber, crumbled blue cheese, and chunks of crispy chicken, served with avocado ranch.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
OurHouseKC
1815 W. 39th Street, Kansas City
|Half - Roger Cobb Salad
|$6.00
mixed greens, avocado, bacon, tomato, blue cheese and hard-boiled egg, served with blue cheese dressing on the side (GF)
|Full - Roger Cobb Salad
|$12.00
mixed greens, avocado, bacon, tomato, blue cheese and hard-boiled egg, served with blue cheese dressing on the side (GF)
PASTRY • CAKES
McLain's Bakery
201 E Gregory, Kansas City
|Waldo Cobb Salad
|$11.50
A McLain’s Classic! Mixed greens, chicken, avocado, bacon, tomato, egg, cheese, and croutons. Served with a slice of our housemade nine grain bread and a creamy Italian dressing on the side.
The Sandbox at PowerPlay
509 Northwest Barry Road, Kansas City
|Cobb Salad
|$13.00
The Well Bar - Grill and Rooftop
7421 Broadway St, Kansas City
|Cobb Salad
|$15.49