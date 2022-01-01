Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cobbler in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve cobbler

Michael Forbes Grille image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • PASTA • SALADS • SEAFOOD • TACOS • CHICKEN WINGS • GRILL

Michael Forbes Grille

128 W 63rd St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (1199 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Blackberry Peach Cobbler$4.99
A slice of cheesecake, topped with a strawberry sauce, chocolate drizzle and served with fresh strawberries and chocolate chips.
More about Michael Forbes Grille
Main pic

 

THE BREAKFAST & LUNCH LOVERS RESTAURANT

6204 Raytown Trafficway, Raytown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Peach Cobbler Pancakes$9.99
Served w/ Cream Cheese Icing
More about THE BREAKFAST & LUNCH LOVERS RESTAURANT
Banner pic

 

Stroud's

8301 West 135th Street, Overland Park

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Cobbler Pan$40.00
A pan of cobbler with your choice of Apple or Cherry. This delicious treat feeds 8-10 people!
More about Stroud's

