Coconut curry in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve coconut curry

Mesob Restaurant and Rum Bar

3601 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Coconut Curry Shrimp$26.00
Black Tiger Shrimp | Coconut Curry Sauce | Sweet Peas | Cabbage | Baby Carrots | Potatoes | Jasmine Steam Rice
More about Mesob Restaurant and Rum Bar
Elephant Wings - 1707 Locust St. Space 2

1707 Locust St. Space 2, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Green Coconut Shrimp Curry$18.00
grilled shrimp over a cilantro based coconut curry, garnished with scallions, served over basmati rice
More about Elephant Wings - 1707 Locust St. Space 2
NOODLES

Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop

2030 Central St., Kansas City

Avg 4.4 (5647 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Curried Coconut Chicken & Shrimp (GF)$18.00
Shrimp, chicken, red onions, peas, Thai basil, cilantro & rice vermicelli noodles in a house-made green curry coconut broth
More about Lulu's Thai Noodle Shop

