Coconut curry in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve coconut curry
Mesob Restaurant and Rum Bar
3601 Broadway Boulevard, Kansas City
|Coconut Curry Shrimp
|$26.00
Black Tiger Shrimp | Coconut Curry Sauce | Sweet Peas | Cabbage | Baby Carrots | Potatoes | Jasmine Steam Rice
Elephant Wings - 1707 Locust St. Space 2
1707 Locust St. Space 2, Kansas City
|Green Coconut Shrimp Curry
|$18.00
grilled shrimp over a cilantro based coconut curry, garnished with scallions, served over basmati rice