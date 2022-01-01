Cookies in Kansas City

Go
Kansas City restaurants
Toast

Kansas City restaurants that serve cookies

Ragazza Food & Wine image

 

Ragazza Food & Wine

4301 Main Street, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (1040 reviews)
Takeout
Amaretti Cookies$1.50
Small and soft, yet robust almond cookies.
Gluten Free!
More about Ragazza Food & Wine
The Mixx image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

The Mixx

4855 Main St., Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (6510 reviews)
Takeout
Frosted Cookies$2.75
More about The Mixx
Cookie image

BBQ

Scott's Kitchen

11920 N Ambassador Dr, Kansas City

Avg 4.8 (1392 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Cookie$2.00
More about Scott's Kitchen
Cookies image

PASTRY • CAKES

McLain's Bakery

201 E Gregory, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Cookies$1.90
Please allow 24 hours for orders containing a dozen or more cookies.
Based on availability, substitutions may be made.
*Contains nuts
More about McLain's Bakery
King G image

 

King G

500 e. 18th St., Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chocolate Chunk Cookie$2.00
More about King G
Sea Salt Toffee Chip Cookie image

 

DoubleTap KC

310 Oak Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Sea Salt Toffee Chip Cookie$3.00
Made from scratch and with love, this sea salt toffee chip cookie will be sure to put a smile on your face with every bite!
Brown Butter Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
More about DoubleTap KC

Browse other tasty dishes in Kansas City

Fried Chicken Sandwiches

Reuben

Stew

Chicken Salad

Penne

Cinnamon Rolls

Hummus

Chicken Wraps

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Kansas City to explore

Greater Downtown

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Waldo

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Country Club Plaza

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookside

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Rivermarket

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Central Business District

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Volker

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Westport

No reviews yet
Map

More near Kansas City to explore

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Liberty

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (434 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston