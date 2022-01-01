Cowboy burgers in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve cowboy burgers
More about The Quaff
The Quaff
1010 Broadway Blvd, Kansas City
|Cowboy Burger
|$12.00
Fresh angus beef topped with strips of double smoked bacon, bbq sauce, cheddar cheese, and crispy onion strips stacked over lettuce, tomato, and pickle.
More about Juicy Hands - 316 Delaware Street
Juicy Hands - 316 Delaware Street
316 Delaware Street, Kansas City
|Cowboy Smash Burger
|$12.00
two ground beef patties with white cheddar cheese, bbq sauce, onion rings, and applewood smoked bacon on a brioche bun