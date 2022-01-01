Crispy chicken in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve crispy chicken
More about Summit Grill
SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Summit Grill
501 NE 70th St., Gladstone
|Crispy Chicken Tender
|$18.95
Buttermilk Fried, French Fries, Honey Mustard
|Crispy Chicken Tenders
|$14.95
Buttermilk Fried, French Fries, Honey Mustard
More about Boru Asian Eatery
SALADS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES
Boru Asian Eatery
500 West 75th Street, Kansas City
|Crispy Chicken & Rice
|$7.50
Panko-crusted chicken with steamed rice
More about Brookside Barrio
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
Brookside Barrio
6227 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City
|Crispy Chicken Tacos
|$11.00
More about Pirate's Bone Burgers
Pirate's Bone Burgers
3731 Main Street, Kansas City
|Crispy "Chicken" Burger
|$13.00
House breaded Crispy Chicken, Ranch, Tomato, Pickles, Greens
*contains wheat & soy
More about the JM Kitchen Café
the JM Kitchen Café
8330 Ward Parkway, Kansas City
|Crispy Chicken Sandwich
|$8.00
Crispy Chicken Tenders with Shredded Lettuce, Pickle Chips & Mayo. Served on a Grilled Split-Top Bun with our House Chips
More about Barrio at Redbridge
Barrio at Redbridge
11118 Holmes Road, Kansas City
|Crispy Chicken Tacos
|$11.00