Crispy chicken in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve crispy chicken

Summit Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill

501 NE 70th St., Gladstone

Avg 4.5 (713 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Tender$18.95
Buttermilk Fried, French Fries, Honey Mustard
Crispy Chicken Tenders$14.95
Buttermilk Fried, French Fries, Honey Mustard
The Melting Pot image

 

The Melting Pot

450 Ward Parkway, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Premium$5.99
Boru Asian Eatery image

SALADS • RAMEN • FRENCH FRIES

Boru Asian Eatery

500 West 75th Street, Kansas City

Avg 4 (821 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken & Rice$7.50
Panko-crusted chicken with steamed rice
Brookside Barrio image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Brookside Barrio

6227 Brookside Plaza, Kansas City

Avg 3.9 (811 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Tacos$11.00
Banner pic

 

Pirate's Bone Burgers

3731 Main Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Crispy "Chicken" Burger$13.00
House breaded Crispy Chicken, Ranch, Tomato, Pickles, Greens
*contains wheat & soy
the JM Kitchen Café image

 

the JM Kitchen Café

8330 Ward Parkway, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crispy Chicken Sandwich$8.00
Crispy Chicken Tenders with Shredded Lettuce, Pickle Chips & Mayo. Served on a Grilled Split-Top Bun with our House Chips
Barrio at Redbridge image

 

Barrio at Redbridge

11118 Holmes Road, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Tacos$11.00
Summit Grill image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Summit Grill

520 W 75TH ST, Kansas City

Avg 4.8 (405 reviews)
Takeout
Crispy Chicken Tenders$13.95
Buttermilk Fried, French Fries, Honey Mustard
Crispy Chicken Tenders$17.95
Buttermilk Fried, French Fries, Honey Mustard
