Croissant sandwiches in Kansas City

Go
Kansas City restaurants
Toast

Kansas City restaurants that serve croissant sandwiches

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Martin City Coffee

13115 Homes RD, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (701 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich$6.95
Chicken salad, fresh arugula, and avocado slices, on a croissant-style bun.
More about Martin City Coffee
Spokes Coffee|Cafe image

 

Spokes on Coffee|Cafe

929 Walnut Flr 1, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Sandwich-Croissant$8.45
2 scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar cheese and dijonnaise on a croissant with choice of bacon OR avocado OR spinach and tomato
More about Spokes on Coffee|Cafe
Main pic

 

THE BREAKFAST & LUNCH LOVERS RESTAURANT

6204 Raytown Trafficway, Raytown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fresh Croissant Sandwiches$10.39
Choice of Meat and Served with choice of Potatoes or Grits
More about THE BREAKFAST & LUNCH LOVERS RESTAURANT

