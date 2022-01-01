Croissants in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve croissants
More about Martin City Coffee
SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Martin City Coffee
13115 Homes RD, Kansas City
|Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich
|$6.95
Chicken salad, fresh arugula, and avocado slices, on a croissant-style bun.
|CROISSANT (while supplies last)
|$3.25
Perfectly flaky, fresh-baked croissants.
More about Spokes on Coffee|Cafe
Spokes on Coffee|Cafe
929 Walnut Flr 1, Kansas City
|Breakfast Sandwich-Croissant
|$8.45
2 scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar cheese and dijonnaise on a croissant with choice of bacon OR avocado OR spinach and tomato
More about THE BREAKFAST & LUNCH LOVERS RESTAURANT
THE BREAKFAST & LUNCH LOVERS RESTAURANT
6204 Raytown Trafficway, Raytown
|Fresh Croissant Sandwiches
|$10.39
Choice of Meat and Served with choice of Potatoes or Grits
More about McLain's Bakery
PASTRY • CAKES
McLain's Bakery
201 E Gregory, Kansas City
|Croissants
|$2.90
Please allow 24 hours for orders containing a dozen or more pastries.
Based on availability, substitutions may be made.
|Croissant
|$3.20
More about Parkville Coffee
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Parkville Coffee
103 Main St, Parkville
|Bacon Croissant
|$3.45
|Plain Croissant
|$3.20
|Chocolate Croissant
|$3.45