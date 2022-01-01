Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Croissants in Kansas City

Go
Kansas City restaurants
Toast

Kansas City restaurants that serve croissants

Item pic

SMOKED SALMON • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Martin City Coffee

13115 Homes RD, Kansas City

Avg 4.7 (701 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Croissant Sandwich$6.95
Chicken salad, fresh arugula, and avocado slices, on a croissant-style bun.
CROISSANT (while supplies last)$3.25
Perfectly flaky, fresh-baked croissants.
More about Martin City Coffee
Spokes Coffee|Cafe image

 

Spokes on Coffee|Cafe

929 Walnut Flr 1, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Breakfast Sandwich-Croissant$8.45
2 scrambled eggs, sharp cheddar cheese and dijonnaise on a croissant with choice of bacon OR avocado OR spinach and tomato
More about Spokes on Coffee|Cafe
Eggtc. image

SANDWICHES

Eggtc.

5107 Main St, Kansas City

Avg 4.2 (834 reviews)
Takeout
Croissant$2.49
More about Eggtc.
Main pic

 

THE BREAKFAST & LUNCH LOVERS RESTAURANT

6204 Raytown Trafficway, Raytown

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fresh Croissant Sandwiches$10.39
Choice of Meat and Served with choice of Potatoes or Grits
More about THE BREAKFAST & LUNCH LOVERS RESTAURANT
Item pic

PASTRY • CAKES

McLain's Bakery

201 E Gregory, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Croissants$2.90
Please allow 24 hours for orders containing a dozen or more pastries.
Based on availability, substitutions may be made.
Croissant$3.20
More about McLain's Bakery
Bacon Croissant image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Parkville Coffee

103 Main St, Parkville

Avg 5 (182 reviews)
Takeout
Bacon Croissant$3.45
Plain Croissant$3.20
Chocolate Croissant$3.45
More about Parkville Coffee
Nelson-Atkins Dining image

 

Nelson-Atkins Dining

4525 Oak Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Croissant$3.95
(Contains Dairy, Eggs and Wheat)
More about Nelson-Atkins Dining

Browse other tasty dishes in Kansas City

Meatball Subs

Chili

Thai Chicken Salad

Ranch Salad

Shell Tacos

Chicken Fried Steaks

Chai Lattes

Hot Spicy Chicken

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Kansas City to explore

Greater Downtown

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Waldo

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Country Club Plaza

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Brookside

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Rivermarket

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Volker

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Westport

No reviews yet

Central Business District

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Crossroads

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More near Kansas City to explore

Overland Park

Avg 4.4 (49 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Shawnee

Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)

Lenexa

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Independence

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Mission

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Leawood

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Prairie Village

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Liberty

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lawrence

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Atchison

Avg 3 (3 restaurants)

Topeka

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Manhattan

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (37 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (493 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (229 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (325 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (819 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (836 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston