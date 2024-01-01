Crunch salad in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve crunch salad
Ruby Jeans Juicery
3000 Troost Ave, Kansas City
|Crunch Salad
|$14.00
blackened chicken or blackened salmon, on top of spring mix, blueberry, pickled onion, RJ’s granola, with RJ’s green goddess dressing
Char Bar - Parkville
15348 Old Town Drive, Parkville
|Full Country Crunch Salad
|$14.00
crispy country ham, tillamook cheddar, napa cabbage, kale, iceberg, cauliflower, spiced pecans, charred peach vinaigrette
|1/2 Country Crunch Salad
|$10.00
crispy country ham, tillamook cheddar, napa cabbage, kale, iceberg, cauliflower, spiced pecans, charred peach vinaigrette