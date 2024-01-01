Crunch salad in Kansas City

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ruby Jeans Juicery

3000 Troost Ave, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Crunch Salad$14.00
blackened chicken or blackened salmon, on top of spring mix, blueberry, pickled onion, RJ’s granola, with RJ’s green goddess dressing
More about Ruby Jeans Juicery
Char Bar - Parkville

15348 Old Town Drive, Parkville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Full Country Crunch Salad$14.00
crispy country ham, tillamook cheddar, napa cabbage, kale, iceberg, cauliflower, spiced pecans, charred peach vinaigrette
1/2 Country Crunch Salad$10.00
crispy country ham, tillamook cheddar, napa cabbage, kale, iceberg, cauliflower, spiced pecans, charred peach vinaigrette
More about Char Bar - Parkville
Char Bar-Westport

4050 Pennsylvania Ave. #150, Kansas City

No reviews yet
Takeout
Full Country Crunch Salad$14.00
crispy country ham, tillamook cheddar, napa cabbage, kale, iceberg, cauliflower, spiced pecans, charred peach vinaigrette
More about Char Bar-Westport

