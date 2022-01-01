Cupcakes in Kansas City
Kansas City restaurants that serve cupcakes
PASTRY • CAKES
McLain's Bakery - Kansas City, MO
201 E Gregory, Kansas City
|4th of July Mini Cupcake Dozen
|$13.20
Please allow 48 hours' notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order.
A dozen vanilla funfetti cupcakes, topped with white buttercream, and festive sprinkles. The perfect addition to any BBQ spread.
|Specialty Cupcakes
|$5.50
Limit 3 per order.
|Dozen Mini Cupcakes
|$13.20
Please allow 24hrs notice.
An assortment of white, chocolate, red velvet, + carrot cupcakes.
The Classic Cookie - 409 W Gregory BLVD
409 W Gregory BLVD, Kansas City
|Carrot Cake Cupcake
|$4.25
PASTRY • CAKES
McLain's Bakery - Kansas City, MO (Cakery)
201 E Gregory, Kansas City
|Market Cupcakes
|$23.10
A set of 6 jumbo cupcake, topped with your choice of icing and sprinkles. Maximum of 2 cupcake flavors per order. *Customization Not Available*
|Regular Cupcakes
|$27.00
A dozen of our classic regular sized cupcake, topped with your choice of icing and sprinkles. Maximum of 2 cupcake flavors per order. *Customization Not Available*
