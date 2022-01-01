Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cupcakes in Kansas City

Kansas City restaurants
Kansas City restaurants that serve cupcakes

BLU HWY image

 

BLU HWY

5070 Main Street, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Carrot Cupcakes$13.00
More about BLU HWY
Item pic

PASTRY • CAKES

McLain's Bakery - Kansas City, MO

201 E Gregory, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (548 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
4th of July Mini Cupcake Dozen$13.20
Please allow 48 hours' notice, if not enough notice is received we cannot guarantee your order.
A dozen vanilla funfetti cupcakes, topped with white buttercream, and festive sprinkles. The perfect addition to any BBQ spread.
Specialty Cupcakes$5.50
Limit 3 per order.
Dozen Mini Cupcakes$13.20
Please allow 24hrs notice.
An assortment of white, chocolate, red velvet, + carrot cupcakes.
More about McLain's Bakery - Kansas City, MO
Consumer pic

 

The Classic Cookie - 409 W Gregory BLVD

409 W Gregory BLVD, Kansas City

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carrot Cake Cupcake$4.25
More about The Classic Cookie - 409 W Gregory BLVD
Item pic

PASTRY • CAKES

McLain's Bakery - Kansas City, MO (Cakery)

201 E Gregory, Kansas City

Avg 4.6 (548 reviews)
Takeout
Market Cupcakes$23.10
A set of 6 jumbo cupcake, topped with your choice of icing and sprinkles. Maximum of 2 cupcake flavors per order. *Customization Not Available*
Regular Cupcakes$27.00
A dozen of our classic regular sized cupcake, topped with your choice of icing and sprinkles. Maximum of 2 cupcake flavors per order. *Customization Not Available*
4th of July Mini Cupcake Dozen$13.20
A dozen vanilla funfetti cupcakes, topped with white buttercream, and festive sprinkles. The perfect addition to any BBQ spread.
More about McLain's Bakery - Kansas City, MO (Cakery)

